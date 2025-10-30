Exploring Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan's friendship

Chrishell Stause (Image Via Getty)

On the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset, two agents, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan, once seemed inseparable.

Chrishell was part of the cast from the first season in 2019, and she soon became a major player through her charming character and savvy real-estate know-how.

Emma was introduced in Season 4, and she was all set to conquer the brokers’ world with her own energy and zeal.

The two soon became friends, and besides getting involved in the office melodrama, they were practically always viewed as a united front during filming.

Through seasons 4 to 7, their friendship was perceived as unbreakable and the audience was pleased to see the support they were giving each other. However, the situation changed.

By the time filming ended on Season 9, the two weren’t on the same page.

Reports say tension grew because of Emma’s relationship choices and Chrishell’s disapproval of the person she was dating.

Chrishell even hinted on Instagram that Emma introduced her to someone she didn’t like, writing:

“A scene where Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating [didn’t make it] … I didn’t like him. So maybe it’s for the best.”

Then there was the mystery partner, identified as Blake Davis. Emma told Us Weekly that he filmed for the show, some scenes were cut and things weren’t what they seemed.

Due to all this, Chrishell and Emma’s relationship has cooled, with little public explanation.

What began as a strong friendship now appears broken, as the real estate and reality TV worlds they share have altered the terms of their bond.

What to expect in Season 9 of Selling Sunset and how their story plays out

Season 9 of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix on October 29, 2025, and this chapter in their friendship is now part of the drama.

Viewers will get a deeper look at how Emma’s dating life impacted her connection with Chrishell.

In one scene, Chrishell expresses frustration with Emma’s partner, calling him controlling and saying:

“You don’t want to feel like you’re being someone’s mom … it just feels like you’d be his mom a little bit.”

Emma revealed to Us Weekly that the production team asked her to share her relationship, and when she did, things went sideways:

“There’s a few scenes that if you go back in the season and kind of pay attention to what they did now, it’s super messed-up.”

In September 2024, Chrishell posted about Emma’s boyfriend in a way that made it clear she didn’t approve.

The trailer for the season hints at this conflict, presenting images of Emma and Chrishell confronting each other and the atmosphere full of suspense.

Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan: Friendship Timeline

Season 4

Emma Hernan joins Selling Sunset and quickly hits it off with Chrishell Stause.

The two become inseparable, often defending each other against Christine Quinn and other office dramas.

Season 5

They appear united during major showdowns.

When Emma accuses Christine of bribery, Chrishell fully supports her.

Fans refer to them as the show’s “golden duo.”

Season 6

When the new cast member, Nicole Young, raises the issue of Jason Oppenheim's favoritism towards Chrishell, both Emma and Nicole take their stand together.

Emma openly supports her friend.

Season 7

Rumors about Emma’s love life surfaced.

Nicole Young’s claims create friction, and Chrishell posts a disclaimer online defending Emma, showing loyalty even as drama brews.

Emma begins dating Blake Davis.

Chrishell disapproves and shares her opinion online, hinting that she dislikes him.

Emma later tells Us Weekly her real scenes were cut, and things “got twisted.”

Season 8

Chrishell confirms on Instagram that they've had a falling-out “over a MAGA bf.”

Blake later posts DMs saying he respects her but the friendship is clearly over.

Season 9

Fans finally see the tension on screen.

The once-strong friendship is fractured, leaving everyone wondering if they’ll ever reconcile.

Stay tuned for more updates.