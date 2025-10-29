Selling Sunset Season 9 Episode 2 recap: A star-studded listing and a Girlsgiving gone wrong shake The Oppenheim Group

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty )

Selling Sunset Season 9 Episode 2 brings the drama to the dining table as simmering resentments between Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Emma Hernan come to a boil during Amanza Smith’s much-anticipated Thanksgiving—or “Girlsgiving”—dinner.

The women of The Oppenheim Group find themselves juggling multimillion-dollar listings, emotional confrontations and one unforgettable dinner that spirals from polite to poisonous in minutes.

Selling Sunset’s dinner table explodes with tension and unfinished business

The episode opens with Chrishell welcoming Emma to a $10 million Los Angeles property, immediately setting a light yet biting tone for what’s to come.

As the two tour the luxurious mansion, Chrishell quips,



“That might be the only dinner party I would invite Nicole because someone has to be murdered.”



Emma fires back without missing a beat:



“Okay. I would do the honors.”



Their banter quickly turns serious as they discuss whether or not to attend Amanza’s Thanksgiving event.

The pair reflects on the impact Nicole has had on both their lives and agrees to avoid bringing negativity into their space.

Chrishell and Emma agree that they want to “strive in positive ways” and avoid letting any drama define their growth this season.

Elsewhere, Allana takes center stage at a $3.7 million West Hollywood listing, meeting with homeowner Kellian to discuss the property.

She’s joined by Amanza for a tour and in the midst of their real estate talk, Allana offers to help Amanza prepare for her upcoming dinner party, setting the stage for what will become the episode’s explosive conclusion.

Meanwhile, Jason Oppenheim is seen focusing on the brokerage’s business goals alongside Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnet.

The trio tours a $28 million mansion featuring 12 bathrooms and a 15-foot television, underscoring the scale of the listings The Oppenheim Group is targeting this season.

In a key moment that doubles as a mission statement for the office, Jason says,



“I know there’s still friction and infighting going on, but if we could focus on real estate, this is our best year ever.”



Chrishell later visits another luxury listing—a $4 million mansion owned by a famous singer, continuing the Selling Sunset balance between high-stakes property tours and high-stakes office drama.

In one of the episode’s lighter moments, Jason and Jeff clash about the visibility of their storefront signage, arguing over whether the logo can actually be seen from the street.

The humorous debate provides a brief reprieve before tensions surge once again in the episode’s second half.

The Selling Sunset dinner brawl everyone’s been waiting for Amanza begins setting up her Girlsgiving dinner, decorating a lavish table setting that brings together all of the women from The Oppenheim Group.

But even before the first toast, tensions are palpable. Amanza comments on Nicole’s outfit with a biting remark: “This isn’t a funeral.”

The line sets an early tone for what’s to come.

Once everyone is seated, Amanza raises a toast and thanks the group for attending, announcing a game where each person must write down something they’re thankful for.

It’s meant to be a moment of gratitude—but it quickly devolves into chaos.

The mood shifts when Nicole begins speaking about her eyesight, prompting visible irritation from Chrishell. Chrishell then says,



“We don’t have to play stupid. I think everyone at this table knows the situation.”



Catherine responds sharply:



“I don’t think anyone’s playing stupid.”



The table quickly divides and as voices rise, Nicole insists,



“I have nothing to do with Chrishell. I don’t know why she’s getting involved.”



That sparks a confrontation between Nicole, Chrishell and Emma.

Emma fires back emotionally:



“What Nicole did to me is the worst thing that someone can ever do to someone.”



The tension peaks when Nicole retorts with a shocking and deeply personal line:



“Honey, you are confusing me with your parents.”



The comment stuns the table into silence before erupting into a heated clash.

The exchange becomes the emotional centerpiece of the episode—one that turns a night of gratitude into an all-out verbal war.

By the end of the episode, Amanza’s Girlsgiving has completely unraveled.

Conversations devolve into shouting matches, alliances shift in real time and the fractures within The Oppenheim Group deepen beyond repair.

The final moments of Selling Sunset leave viewers with chaos, tension and unfinished business—setting up what promises to be one of the most explosive arcs of the season.

Stay tuned for more updates.