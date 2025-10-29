Selling Sunset Season 9 Episode 1 recap: Jason’s push for unity fails, Bre scores big and Nicole’s apology misses the mark

Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset Season 9 premieres with Episode 1 on October 29, 2025, and the series wastes no time re-introducing viewers to The Oppenheim Group’s high-stakes deals and even higher-stakes interpersonal conflicts.

The episode opens on property work — a $21 million mansion tour — but quickly pivots to the cast addressing the aftermath of last season’s scandals.

The first installment re-establishes where loyalties lie at the brokerage, sets the emotional temperature for the season, and introduces a new agent whose arrival promises to shift the office dynamic.

Selling Sunset's Season 9 picks up the season-opening drama immediately

The episode opens by reintroducing the brokerage The Oppenheim Group as the agents return from hiatus, preparing for a fresh season of luxury real-estate deals in Los Angeles.

Early scenes focus on the agents getting re-acclimatised: wardrobe shoots, office meet-ups, and property scouting.

A major listing is introduced early: a multi-million-dollar mansion that will serve as a vehicle for showing how business is proceeding despite tension.

As Nicole discusses one of her deals, several agents appear distracted, prompting Jason Oppenheim, co-founder of The Oppenheim Group, to call out the lack of focus.

He reminds the team to get serious about their listings and points out that several agents are missing, demanding to know where everyone is.

Despite his push, the office remains visibly divided: body language, whispered hallway conversations, and split seating arrangements show the divide is still active on Selling Sunsets.

Meanwhile, old conflicts are revisited. A lingering rumor involving Emma is brought to the forefront and discussions show several agents debating whether Nicole’s alleged role in spreading the rumor is still a factor.

Nicole meets with Emma to clear the air about the rumors, revealing that her friend Jennifer was the source. But Emma denies saying any of it, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the two. Emma says,

"I never did anything. Never touched him.That's what's so frustrating. Maybe you should've kept your mouth shut."

Nicole attempts to apologize to Emma, but the effort falls flat. The conversation spirals into another round of back-and-forth tension and ends with Emma saying,

"Let's agree to disagree. I don't want this negative energy around me anymore."

On the business front, the episode highlights a major deal: the agent Bre Tiesi negotiates a $16 million listing, showcasing her professional growth and ambition.

This sale is shown in staged client meetings, property walkthroughs, and a negotiation scene where Bre and her client close the contract.

The success of the listing is celebrated by some colleagues, but others quietly express concern that business is moving forward while the social dynamics remain fractured.

The episode alternates between the high-glamour real-estate scenes and the more intimate “office hours” drama: agents gather for drinks after work, some choose sides, others look to stay neutral.

By its close, the episode plants multiple seeds of conflict: the new agent’s arrival unsettles old alliances; Nicole’s apology to Emma has not repaired trust; Bre’s listing win is turning heads and possibly jealousy; Jason’s attempt at calming the group only highlights how far they still have to go.

A tease-for-later scene at the end sets up a Thanksgiving dinner event where several agents will appear together in a high-tension setting.

Selling Sunset's Season 9 premiere balances salesroom competence and office fallout, while giving cast members space to shift alliances — all in service of the franchise’s ongoing formula.

