What is the net worth of Gold Rush star Tony Beets? Details explored

Gold Rush star Tony Beets (Image via Getty)

Gold Rush star Tony Beets is a 68-year-old Dutch-Canadian gold miner and reality television personality best known for his larger-than-life presence on Discovery Channel’s hit series, with an estimated net worth of $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gold Rush officially describes him as:

Maverick mining legend Tony Beets is a larger-than-life Dutchman who runs one of the biggest operations in the Klondike.

Gold Rush is an American reality television series that airs on the Discovery Channel worldwide, following the placer gold mining efforts of several family-run mining companies.

The series started in Alaska and later focused mainly on the Klondike region near Dawson City, Yukon, Canada, with past seasons also featuring mining operations in Guyana, Oregon, and Colorado across 15 seasons.

Tony has become one of the most successful miners by running the biggest operations in the Klondike and has become a fan favorite due to his unfiltered attitude and dialogues that often get bleeped out on the show, earning him the nickname Tony Peep in his hometown.

More details about Gold Rush star Tony Beets explored

The Gold Rush star was born and raised on a farm in Wijdenes, the Netherlands, before moving to Dawson City, Canada, in 1984, where he made ends meet by milking cows.

He worked as a machine operator for three years, and later started mining in the Yukon Territory, eventually becoming one of the most successful miners in the Klondike.

As of now, Tony runs a family business with his wife, Minnie, and their three children: Monica, Kevin, and Michael.

At his Tamarack Mine, he is known for hiring local teenagers who became integral members of the team and the Beets family.

He met his wife, Minnie, during their childhood growing up as neighbors in Burgwerd, Friesland, in the Netherlands.

The two started dating in 1978 and, just a year and a half later, decided to move to Canada together, starting a new life.

Tony was 24 when he married 23-year-old Minnie, while building their business side by side. The couple then gave birth to their four children, who are working in the family’s mining operation.

However, they also lost a daughter, Jasmine, in 1992 when she was just two and a half months old.

Minnie plays an integral role in managing the family business, where she handles most of the financial and administrative operations. Tony has a winter home in Arizona, where they spend their family time.

Tony is also known for his love of fine machinery and reportedly owns a Mercedes convertible valued at around $145,000.

In 2015, he faced legal trouble after an episode of Gold Rush, which showed one of his employees pouring gasoline into a dredge pond and setting it on fire, an event that is called Viking baptism.

This led to charges under the Yukon Waters Act, resulting in a $1,725 fine for the employee involved.

One of his most memorable moments came in season five, when he purchased a massive dredge in Clear Creek, famously known as the Viking Dredge, for $1 million.

Tony Beets joined Gold Rush during its second season, where he appeared as an experienced miner offering advice to fellow cast member Todd Hoffman on drilling test holes.

His experience and personality quickly made him a standout on the show.

Tony has become a central figure in the Gold Rush franchise, appearing in several spin-offs, including Gold Rush: South America (2013), Gold Rush: Pay Dirt (2017), Gold Rush: White Water (2018), and Gold Rush: The Dirt (2013–2020).

He was also featured in the 2013 documentary miniseries Gold Fever, eventually appearing in more than 160 episodes of Gold Rush.

