How to watch Gold Rush season 16? Streaming platforms and more explored

Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness from Gold Rush (Image via Getty)

Gold Rush Season 16 premiered on November 7, 2025, at 8/7c, exclusively on the Discovery Channel, with new episodes streaming on Discovery+ and Max shortly after their broadcast.

Whether you’re tuning in from home or abroad, here’s a complete guide on how to stream, watch live, and catch up on all the action as Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness return for another gold-fueled season.

Gold Rush Season 16: Where and how to watch







Live Broadcast (U.S.)

Gold Rush Season 16 premieres on the Discovery Channel, which remains the show’s home network.

New episodes air every Friday night, beginning with a two-episode premiere.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Gold Rush live by tuning into Discovery through traditional cable or through live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, all of which include Discovery in their channel lineup.

On-Demand Streaming

Following its broadcast, Gold Rush Season 16 episodes will be available on Discovery+, Discovery’s official streaming platform.

Discovery+ subscribers can stream full episodes on demand shortly after they air, along with access to past seasons.

A seven-day free trial is available for new users, making it the easiest way to catch up or rewatch.

Additionally, new episodes will also be available on Max, where Discovery’s unscripted library is hosted under the “Discovery Hub” section.

Viewers can log in using their existing Discovery+ or Max accounts, depending on their subscription bundle.

Watching from Outside the U.S.

For fans living or traveling outside the United States, Gold Rush Season 16 is still accessible.

Discovery+ operates in multiple international regions, but if the show isn’t available in your location, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help.

By connecting to a U.S. server, you can access your usual Discovery+ or Max account from abroad and stream Gold Rush as if you were watching from home.

VPN services are also useful for travelers wanting to access U.S. streaming platforms such as YouTube TV or Sling TV while overseas.

Where else to stream Gold Rush

In addition to Discovery+ and Max, Gold Rush episodes are available for purchase or digital download on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

These options allow viewers to buy individual episodes or entire seasons for permanent access.

International audiences can check local listings for Discovery Channel programming in their region, as Gold Rush airs in over 100 countries, often with staggered release dates.

What to expect from Gold Rush Season 16

This year, Gold Rush returns with higher stakes than ever. With gold prices soaring above $4,000 an ounce, Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets are competing for a potential $100 million haul.

Schnabel, who recently admitted to spending up to $250,000 a day to keep his operation running, is on a mission to redeem himself after what he called “the most disappointing season” of his career.

Meanwhile, Tony Beets, known as the “King of the Klondike”, kicks off Season 16 with a strong lead, extracting $500,000 worth of gold in one week, though family tensions threaten to derail his success.

Rick Ness returns as well, but not without setbacks. True to form, he starts the new season “with no claim and no water,” a storyline that longtime fans will recognize as classic Rick.

Freddy Dodge may also make a cameo appearance later in the season, while Parker’s trusted right-hand man, Chris Doumitt, is back to offer comic relief and wisdom from the mining site.

Stay tuned for more updates.