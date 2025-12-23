Logan Paul’s Pokémon card and the world’s largest Pez collection steal the spotlight in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

John Reznikoff and Ken Goldin (Image Via Getty)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch episode 2 starts with Ken Goldin talking to Logan Paul.

He invites Logan Paul to Goldin Auction HQ to open boxes of 2009 Topps Hobby.

The boxes might contain a Steph Curry Superfractor, which would be worth $5 million.

Ken says:

“ So, I am thinking, let’s do this together and try and get a massive box break where we try and find the curry.”

But Ken has an ulterior motive, he wants Logan to bring his prized Pikachu Illustrator and try to buy it from him.

Further in the episode viewers are treated to the largest collection of Pez dispensers.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch episode 2: Logan Paul hosts Live along with Ken as The Robbies see the world’s largest Pez collection

Ken explains more about the card in his confessional:

He says:

“ The card Logan wears around his neck is a Pikachu Illustrator. They were available in 1998 as part of a contest. Logan’s is the only existing 10 in the world. That is the holy grail of all Pokeman cards.”

Logan probes Ken and asks if he has “an offer” for him.

He then agrees to bring it and admits that he has to “bring a security team” to move with it.

Further in the episode, the Item Scout father-son duo, Robbie Jr. and Sr., visit Brian Trauman.

Brian takes them to his collection, which is the world’s largest Pez collection.

He tells them that he has about 7000 Pez dispensers in his collection.

Brian also explains a bit of the history behind the Pez dispensers.

He says:

“ In the 1920s Eduard Hass III manufactured tin can peppermints for smoker’s breath. But Eduard was a germaphobe who disliked grabbing mints out of other people’s tins. In response, he invented the first prototypes of Pez.”

Brian further stated:

“The Pez dispensers were produced without heads, but those versions were unpopular in the United States. So, the company licensed popular cartoon characters. The new versions were a hit and led to the household name we all know and love today.”

The father-son duo asks Brian about what they could help him with.

Brian shows the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pez dispenser made for the royal wedding.

He explains that he wants to find the other dispenser made exclusively for William and Kate’s wedding.

He offers them Superman prototypes that never made it to retail sales.

Brian also explains to them that only four of these have been “surfaced,” and he has two of them.

The Robbies then offer to sell it on his behalf and promise to get a good price.

Logan Paul arrives at the Goldin Auction HQ and hosts an eBay Live with collectors.

They pick out many collectibles in the box, such as a Hulk Hogan card and a Magic Rookie card with Dr. J.

Ken also opened a 1909 Piedmont Cigarette Pack, which could have a Honus Wagner card.

The pack was a dud, and Ken goes into a “freaking shock.”

He then talks to Logan about his rare Pikachu Illustrator.

Ken proposes:

“ I want to do the biggest Pokémon and TCG auction ever. I will give you a piece of every single thing that we sell in that auction. We’ll make that lot number one. We’re gonna use that as the honey to draw all the other bees to it.”

Logan then says that the “deal needs to be sweet.”

At the end of the episode, Ken makes a final deal and says:

“ What if you can walk out of here with a check for $1.5 million?”

Stay tuned for more such updates.























































