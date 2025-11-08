Are the Tata Levitating Shoes real or fake? Viral tech expo float video debunked

Tata Levitating Shoe (Photo: Instagram/@multiversematrix)

Tata levitating shoes are going viral on social media, with the video uploaded by Instagram user multiversematrix garnering over 14 million views and more than 215,000 likes.

The viral video showed a man and a woman who appeared to be from the Indian conglomerate Tata Group. As the two demonstrated the product in an exhibition, they used a remote to control the shoes.

The product allowed them to hover a few inches above the ground. In the caption, it is mentioned that the shoes supposedly use "advanced magnetic propulsion tech" to allow users to levitate.

The video then showed a glimpse of the levitating shoes inside the box. It appears to be sold with a manual and controllers. The Instagram user claimed that they would take preorders for the product.

The viral Tata levitating shoes are fake. There is no such product on the Tata website. The Tata Motors website, the group's automotive company, also does not list gravity-defying shoes.

The user multiversematrix also stated at the end of the caption that the video is AI-generated and that such shoes do not exist. While some netizens believed the product to be real, others called it out.

"It is high time people should start understanding which are AI-made videos and which are real," one user noted.

"I really thought it was real video … can't imagine what AI models can do 5 years from now," another netizen wrote.

Details on Ajin Joseph, the man behind the viral Tata levitating shoes video

The Instagram page multiversematrix, which has over 580,000 followers, is run by Ajin Joseph. He also runs a YouTube channel and a TikTok account with the same username. On YouTube, his channel has over 327,000 subscribers, and on TikTok, he has more than 67,000 followers.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ajin Joseph is an extended reality designer with over ten years of experience in digital media, VR/AR and interactive applications.

Ajin holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts with a focus on animation and interactive technology from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He also completed a game development program at MIT in 2012.

Joseph worked as a senior interactive designer at Fraunhofer Singapore for eight years. He is currently a lecturer in immersive media at Republic Polytechnic in Singapore.

In the comment section of his viral Tata shoes video, Ajin Joseph asked netizens to check out his stories to preorder the product. However, on Instagram story, Ajin revealed that it was an AI-generated video. He then stated that for $200, others can take his AI masterclass.

"For everyone asking how to order, it's not real, it's Al! But you can order my tutorials- 200 USD for my full Al masterclass workflow, 3 e-learning modules +1 face-to-face session. U will learn the creation process of all my videos and monetization methods," he wrote.

The content creator also created a similar video featuring a levitating hoverboard, claiming that Tesla was responsible for it. Notably, Tesla has not created such a product. Stay tuned for more updates on similar viral news.