The Braxtons star Trina opens up about rebuilding family bonds and honoring late sister Traci in Season 2

Trina Braxton poses in the press room during the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Trina Braxton shared that the second season of The Braxtons will focus on rebuilding relationships within the family while continuing to honor the memory of her late sister, Traci Braxton.

Speaking to The Philadelphia Tribune about what viewers can expect from the new season, Trina explained that despite ongoing challenges, the family remains committed to strengthening their bond.

“She’s not a part of the show, but her spirit is always with us,” Braxton said, referring to Traci.

The upcoming episodes will follow the sisters as they navigate healing, communication, and personal growth following a period of family strain.

The Braxtons' Trina reflects on healing, family reconnection, and life after Traci

Continuing to heal and strengthen family bonds

After a season that focused on the Braxton family's mourning of Traci's death, the sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar are back with their mom, Evelyn, in the new season.

The series is still following the family as they face the emotional and everyday challenges that have come to them after the death.

Trina said that season two is very much about them as they work to renew their bond as a family of sisters and, at the same time, acknowledge that each of them grieves differently.

“Being sisters, we won’t always agree, but we must accept that grieving is real. Some people demonstrate it in a variety of actions. Some folks become angry. Some people become recluses, and you can’t criticize anyone’s grief at any time,” she said.

The series has also delved into how communication is the key to keeping the family together. Trina pointed out that understanding and honoring each individual's way of healing is still the core of the story, basically.

Next episodes will be featuring scenes of both confrontation and reconciliation, thus allowing the family to talk through the issues that have been there for a long time and, at the same time, figure out the ways of going forward together.

Addressing mental health and personal growth

In her interview, she also mentioned how important mental health has been in the family's journey and that it is a "serious concern" that a large number of people dealing with grief and loss take their mental health into account.

“So it’s critical to talk to someone when you’re experiencing sadness or have lost someone close to you, because loss does not necessarily occur through death. It could also be a severed relationship," she added.

According to her, getting help is a major step in emotional healing, which she emphasized is necessary to talk to someone about one's thoughts and feelings and, if necessary, ask for support to "overcome depression" or any other psychological issues.

The Braxtons this season features the message through the portrayal of the characters' emotional states and their bravery to talk to each other and share among the sisters.

Trina’s expanding career and family life

Beyond family matters, the series also follows Trina’s professional and personal developments. While her sisters Toni and Tamar continue to focus on music, Trina has expanded her career through entrepreneurship and real estate. She shared,

“I believe singing is incredible. It’s not my passion. I didn’t know until I researched it; I adore being an entrepreneur. I appreciate being in business and conducting business. I enjoy it more than singing.”

Her decision to concentrate on businesses with a future was explained by her, among other things, she mentioned that reality tv has a short lifespan and that success in it can vary according to the ratings.

Moreover, Braxton mentioned that she likes jobs from which she cannot be "canceled," for instance, real estate or cooking, and that she intends to keep these activities in the long run.

The audience will also find Trina juggling her career with her marriage, as her husband's health becoming a new season's storyline.

Braxton informed that he is "doing well," and the episode shows how the couple faces the problem together.

Stay tuned for more updates.