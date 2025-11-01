Who is Jose Torres and did he pass away? Viral funeral video surrounding Mexican singer explained

Jose Torres (Photo: Instagram/@josetorres00)

Jose Torres, also known as El Rey del Alto Mando, or the King of the High Command, has addressed the viral claim of his death. The Mexican singer-songwriter uploaded videos and pictures of a funeral on his social media accounts.

It showed men carrying a casket, and a group of women dressed in black clothing sitting near the casket. Another image showed Torres lying down in the casket. These garnered millions of views as his fans wondered if the artist had passed away.

Fans were seemingly confused as the posts were made from the singer's official social handles. Jose Torres trended on Google as netizens looked into the claim.

Jose Torres released two videos on Facebook on October 31, assuring his fans that he did not pass away. He claimed that the pictures and videos are from music video shoots.

He filmed two music videos on October 29, and they will be released soon.

Torres stated that he would never do pranks on such a serious matter. He also brought up the fact that other artists make movies, series, and write novels, and don't get backlash.

However, he received criticism for promoting his work.

"Your followers deserve a little respect from you, and as for God, I think you've gone too far in your eagerness to gain followers and money. Be careful with a person's life; you don't play games, and fate can exact a double price," one netizen wrote.

"Nobody cares about someone who always makes their videos to monetize, and monetizing isn't bad, but there are things you don't play with," another Facebook user noted.

"Thank God he's alive so he can continue helping people. Let them keep talking. They say that when dogs bark it's a sign that things are moving forward. A big hug to you," one fan added.

More details on Jose Torres' career

According to the Spanish media outlet TuNota's October 30, 2025, report, Jose Torres started off as a content creator.

He has over four million followers on Facebook, nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 380,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The 39-year-old singer was influenced by Daddy Yankee and started performing at local festivals and small events. His debut album was released in 2008.

In 2018, he went viral for his song Baila Conmigo. Since then, he has released more music. As of now, he lives in the US and performs with his own band. Jose Torres has even performed with Gerardo Ortiz.

The news outlet also noted that despite his massive fan following, Torres has been involved in multiple controversies.

Netizens have called him out for his online behavior towards some users, as well as for his alleged animal abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, the singer has said that his new music video will be released in two or three days, and it is about a man who dies and then revives.

Jose also thanked his fans who supported him when he was being trolled for releasing the viral casket videos and pictures.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jose Torres.