How much does Rob Dyrdek make per episode of MTV Ridiculousness? Net worth explored in wake of abrupt show cancellation

Rob Dyrdek's show aired for 46 seasons on MTV (Image via Getty)

Rob Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness has been officially cancelled after airing for more than 10 years. The MTV show will return for its 46th season, running for one last time in 2026.

The series will have repeat runs on MTV. Additional access will be available on Paramount+ at the same time. A reason for the cancellation remains unknown.

However, while speaking to the New York Post on Friday, October 31, insiders claimed that “no more original episodes” are scheduled to be made.

On the other hand, Rob has also not commented on the latest update. A report by Bloomberg on October 30, 2025, stated that the entrepreneur was paid around $32.5 million for the show.

The payment was divided into different categories.

Rob Dyrdek received $21,000 as an executive producer fee for each episode. There was also an on-camera payment worth $61,000, followed by $2.5 million for the performance bonus.

Apart from these, the actor had a 12% equity stake in the enterprise value for Superjacket Productions along with a life insurance policy of $200 million.

The news of the show’s cancellation arrives a few days after Paramount started the layoff process for its company, which is reported to be happening due to the Paramount and Skydance merger, worth $8.4 million.

Addressing the cancellation, the sources for the New York Post also said:

“As the company works to reimagine MTV for the future, the channel will feature a more curated slate that embraces its experimental DNA - exploring fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming.”

Rob Dyrdek accumulated a lot of wealth over the years

The Kettering, Ohio, native has built a huge fan base with his frequent appearances on different projects. He boasts a fortune of almost $200 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Outside the entertainment industry, Rob Dyrdek has launched other ventures, starting with a company called Dyrdek Machine.

He even established a nonprofit organization, Do-Or-Dier Foundation, around four years ago, which helps aspiring entrepreneurs by providing funds and mentorship at the same time.

Rob’s earnings have even helped him to become the owner of multiple properties. The first was purchased in 2005, and its value was reported to be around $1.395 million.

Around three years later, he paid $2.549 million for another house. He had another property in the Laurel Hills neighborhood. All the mentioned properties have been sold at different prices.

The list does not end here, as Dyrdek bought a property in the Mulholland Estates community 10 years ago. While Rob had reportedly planned to build a mansion at the spot, there has been no progress so far.

He purchased two more houses in the same community within a gap of a year in 2018 and 2019.

Rob Dyrdek entered the world of television in 2006 with a show called Rob & Big. This was followed by Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

The latter has even turned out to be one of the longest-running shows, leading to spin-offs like Amazingness, Deliciousness, Adorableness, and Messyness.

He has also been active as a skateboarder in the past, forming multiple ventures associated with the sport along with a competition called the Street League Skateboarding.

The journey behind the formation of the competition was also featured in a documentary titled The Motivation.

Apart from these, Dyrdek has served as the writer and executive producer of a film, Street Dreams.

He even created an animated show titled Wild Grinders, along with other shows like Jagger Eaton’s Mega Life and Crashletes.

He has been featured on multiple documentaries, such as Waiting for Lightning, Nitro Circus: The Movie, Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, and more.