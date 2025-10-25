"I'm not getting any of that" - The Braxton's Towanda gets emotional over Tamar and Toni’s absence while trying on her wedding gown

Towanda Braxton attends The Braxtons premiere screening event (Image via Getty)

In the third episode of The Braxtons season 2, which aired on October 24, 2025, Towanda Braxton opened up about her feelings regarding her sisters Tamar and Toni’s absence during her wedding preparations.

As Towanda organized her gown fitting, she revealed her disappointment that her sisters had not yet participated in the process.

“I mean, I just thought that everybody would be, you know what I'm saying, happy and excited and wanting to be a part of it and want to be involved. But I'm not getting any of that. And that makes me sad,” Towanda shared.

The episode followed her fitting session, accompanied by her mother, Miss Evelyn, also known as Miss E, her sister Trina, and her daughter Brooke.

Towanda expresses disappointment over Toni and Tamar’s absence during her wedding preparations on The Braxtons

Towanda’s disappointment during the fitting

During the episode, Towanda discussed her plans for her bridal party’s fittings, explaining that she wanted all her ladies of honor to have their measurements taken during the weekend of the bridal shower.

She said she needed all of her "ladies of honor to have it fitting," deciding that the bridal shower weekend would be the most suitable time.

When Trina asked if she had already received measurements from their sisters, Towanda responded that she had not. Trina then followed up by asking whether Toni and Tamar would attend the shower.

Towanda explained that Toni, who was originally supposed to handle the bridal shower arrangements, was no longer doing so, adding that someone else was now “making sure everything is right for the bridal shower.”

In her confessional, Towanda reflected on her past experiences supporting her family’s milestones. She said:

“Whenever anyone in the family was getting married, I was always present when they were trying on dresses. And I just think it's a big deal for your family and your sisters and your mom to be there when you're choosing a wedding dress.”

The dress fitting experience

Towanda was joined by Trina, Miss E, and her daughter, Brooke, at the gown fitting. The first dress option received mixed reactions. When the designer asked for opinions, Towanda turned to her daughter:

“Brooke, tell me what you think. Can you tell me what you think, please?” Brooke shook her head, signaling disapproval.

Trina attempted to find a positive aspect, saying she was "trying to find positives," but later mentioned in her confessional that the dress was not flattering.

Miss E added humor in her own confessional, commenting that Towanda looked like she was getting ready to go into "battle." The group then decided to move on to another gown option.

When Towanda appeared in the second dress, she explained it was just the finished skirt. Trina noted that she seemed to like it, while Miss E called it beautiful. The designer said it would feature Towanda’s signature "lavender" color with diamonds, and Towanda said she liked the result.

Looking ahead to the wedding

After the fitting, the discussion shifted to Towanda’s recovery from her arm injury and her wedding date. Miss E asked if she might want to postpone the ceremony since she had “been through so much.” Towanda explained that her fiancé, Sean, had raised the same question.

“He said, honey, are you sure you don't want to postpone it until you get 100%? And I was like, I am 100%. My heart's 100%,” she said, confirming that the ceremony would proceed as planned on March 22.

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the fitting was clearly a happy occasion for Towanda, she admitted that the fact of her sisters not being there was still a bit tough and said that it would have been good if "everybody" were there.

Her mom also thought it would be great, and Trina, though giving a different point of view, advised her to live in the moment, and Miss E pointed out that it was "about Towanda."

Stay tuned for more updates.