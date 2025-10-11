“I’m on the mend” – The Braxtons star Tamar shares health update and teases what’s next on season 2

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tamar Braxton attends the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Tamar Braxton shared that she is continuing to recover after a recent health scare and is preparing for the second season of The Braxtons.

While attending the first-ever National PrEP Day by MISTR on October 9, the 48-year-old said,

“I am back. Tamar Braxton is back, baby! It was very scary, but I’m on the mend, and here I am."

Nearly two months after sustaining a facial injury, Braxton said her focus is on healing and supporting her family as they return for the upcoming season of their We TV series.

Tamar Braxton shares recovery progress and family plans ahead of The Braxtons season 2

Tamar Braxton gives health update after facial injury

Earlier this year, Tamar Braxton went through a serious incident that left her with multiple injuries. In August, she revealed through social media that she had “almost died” after being found in a pool of blood. The accident led to a fractured nose, loss of some teeth, and limited mobility.

At the time, Braxton told followers that her condition was improving but that she was still processing the experience. She shared that her “health is on the mend” and noted that her mental recovery was just beginning. She also asked her supporters for prayers, saying she still did not know exactly what had happened to her.

The reality star explained that she remains uncertain about the cause of the injury but is relieved to be recovering. She said doctors could only link the incident to sleepwalking and pointed out that taking sleeping pills can worsen that condition. Braxton added,

“Come to find out, 75 percent of Americans have sleepwalking issues, and you can’t take sleeping pills because it’ll make you sleepwalk even more.”

Relationship with family ahead of The Braxtons season 2

A new trailer for season 2 of The Braxtons showed apparent tension between Tamar and her sister Toni Braxton during a dinner scene. Tamar explained to Us Weekly that she has not yet viewed the episode, saying she does not know anything about the show and has not seen any of it. She emphasized that her relationship with her family remains “intact.”

Despite the drama shown in the preview, Tamar said she and Toni remain on good terms, explaining that they went out to dinner for Toni’s birthday just two days earlier.

“She’s fifty-fine and, yeah, we’re hanging out all weekend. It’s just family. Family fall in and family fall out. We’re always going to be family,” she added.

Before joining the show’s second season, Tamar explained that she was initially hesitant to return to reality television but decided to participate for her family. She shared that she “did not want to do the second season” at first, yet ultimately chose to be part of it because supporting her loved ones was important to her.

Tamar participates in the National PrEP Day event

During the same interview, Braxton discussed her involvement with MISTR’s National PrEP Day event in West Hollywood. PrEP is a preventive medication that helps reduce HIV transmission by up to 99 percent. Tamar said,

“Listen, I am a woman that’s on PrEP. It’s been so important to me because once I found out about PrEPing and how it’s not just for one group of people and how it works for us all, it just became my obligation to tell people everything and the good news that I know.”

As she continues to recover and prepares for The Braxtons season 2, Tamar Braxton indicated that her focus remains on her health, family, and advocacy work.

