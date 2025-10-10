Tamar Braxton opens up about healing, family bonds, and returning for The Braxtons season 2

Tamar Braxton (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons is returning for its second season, and singer Tamar Braxton is opening up about her relationship with her family ahead of the premiere.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly published on October 10, 2025, Tamar, 48, spoke about where she stands with her sisters and her mother as new episodes approach.

During the interview, Tamar said she hasn’t watched the new season yet or the trailer released by WeTV.

The preview shows a dinner scene where she and her sister Toni Braxton seem to have a serious talk.

Even so, Tamar said she gets along well with her family and recently celebrated Toni’s birthday with her.

Tamar also said she was unsure about returning to reality TV but decided to join season 2 to be there for her family.

She added that she is still recovering from a health problem she had earlier this year and is taking care of her health.

Tamar also attended an event for National PrEP Day, where she talked about raising awareness of HIV prevention.

Family ties and the season 2 reunion of The Braxtons

Tamar Braxton said she is unsure about how season 2 of The Braxtons will take place.

“Girl, I don’t know nothing about that show! I don’t know,” she told Us Weekly while attending the National PrEP Day event in West Hollywood. “I really don’t know. I haven’t seen any of it.”

When asked about her relationship with her family, Tamar said she and Toni Braxton are on good terms.

“Toni and I went out to dinner. It was her birthday two days ago,” Tamar said. “She’s fifty-fine and, yeah, we’re hanging out all weekend. It’s just family. Family fall in and family fall out. We’re always going to be family.”

Tamar admitted that she did not plan to take part in the new season. “[I] did not want to do the second season,” she said. “But you know, you show up for your family whenever they need you so here I am.”

The new season of The Braxtons will feature Tamar, Toni, Towanda, Trina, and their mother Evelyn Braxton.

Tamar said the show continues to give viewers a look at their real lives. We TV will air the second season on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Health recovery and advocacy

Earlier in 2025, Tamar Braxton shared on social media that she suffered a serious facial injury. In August, she posted that she “almost died” after being “found in a pool of blood.”

She said the incident left her with a fractured nose, lost teeth, and difficulty moving.

Speaking to US Weekly, Tamar said she is thankful to be recovering.

“I am back. Tamar Braxton is back, baby!” she said. “It was very scary, but I’m on the mend, and here I am.”

Doctors believe the incident may have been linked to sleepwalking. “Thank God for Jesus that it was nothing that they could equate it to except for sleepwalking, which is crazy,” she said.

Tamar added that she learned sleepwalking affects many people.

“Come to find out, 75 percent of Americans have sleepwalking issues, and you can’t take sleeping pills because it’ll make you sleepwalk even more,” she explained.

During the National PrEP Day event, Tamar talked about her support for HIV prevention.

She said she uses PrEP and that it has become an important part of her life. After learning that PrEP can help many different people, not just one group, she felt it was her duty to share what she knows and help others learn about it.

