Celebrity Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White steals the spotlight at a fan wedding

Vanna White (Image via Getty)

Vanna White gave two longtime fans the surprise of their lives when she showed up at their wedding and walked them down the aisle herself.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host turned what was already a dream day into a viral story almost instantly.

The moment took place at the myVIP World Tournament of Slots event, held from October 22 to 26 at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The event drew hundreds of guests and competitors, but it was White’s entrance that brought everything to a halt.

A video shared on social media showed the 67-year-old host whispering, “I’m about to surprise some people, so shhh,” before stepping forward to meet two brides waiting to make their walk.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune connection







The stunned brides gasped when they realized who was standing before them. “Oh my God!” one shouted, hands over her face, while White smiled and told them,



“I’m going to walk you guys down the aisle. I’m going to take you to your men.”



It was a simple gesture, but one that perfectly fit the warmth fans have come to expect from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

For White, it wasn’t about cameras or publicity; it was about connection. In an interview with Parade, she said,



“I had tears in my eyes watching this wedding, to see these brides walk out and be able to connect them with their soon-to-be husbands at that moment was so special to me. I love doing things like this. It just warms my heart.”



Clips of the surprise spread quickly across fan pages and entertainment forums. Users on Reddit and Instagram called it “the most Vanna White thing ever,” with one commenter writing that the host “radiates class wherever she goes.”

According to People, the incident occurred on October 26 during the luxury tournament, which had been advertised as a mix of games, celebrity appearances, and fan experiences.

What nobody expected was for White, the face of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for over four decades, to end up playing such a personal role in a stranger’s wedding ceremony.

A history of heartfelt moments on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

This wasn’t the first time Celebrity Wheel of Fortune found itself at the center of a love story.

Earlier this year, White and co-host Ryan Seacrest helped orchestrate a live on-air proposal for contestant Rhea Mathew during the show’s 50th-anniversary taping.

Moments like these have become a hallmark of the show, which blends competition with lighthearted emotion.

Over time, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has managed to remain one of the few family-friendly game shows that continue to surprise viewers.

For the brides in the Bahamas, that surprise will likely last a lifetime.

The video, viewed more than a million times in its first 48 hours, captured White laughing, adjusting one bride’s veil and cheering as they met their grooms at the altar.

Beyond the board

White joined Wheel of Fortune in 1982 and has since become one of television’s most recognizable figures.

Her partnership with former host Pat Sajak defined the show’s rhythm for decades, and now, under the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune banner, she’s continuing to bridge that same charm to a new generation of viewers.

At the Bahamas event, White also hosted a short Q&A with attendees, sharing stories from her years on the show and her memories of traveling with Sajak. Organizers said her presence “brought a warmth to the entire weekend.”

Stay tuned for more updates.