Tamar Braxton opens up about year-long celibacy, boundaries, and staying true to herself

Tamar Braxton (Image via Getty)

Tamar Braxton shared personal revelations about her healing, boundaries, and self-discovery journey in a recent appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison, released in October 2025.

The Grammy-nominated singer and reality star discussed how celibacy, grief, and renewed faith have shaped her life, saying,



“No, I actually been celibate for a whole year.”​​



The Braxtons’ Tamar Braxton gets real on Outlaws with TS Madison







During her conversation with host TS Madison, Braxton detailed how a difficult year of loss, including the passing of her sister Traci Braxton, pushed her to reflect and grow. She said:



“While Tracy was transitioning, I was actually going through something myself. I was going through grief counseling,”



Tamar explained she initially joined therapy to recover from a relationship, but later realized it prepared her emotionally to cope with her sister’s death.



“I thought I was going through grief counseling to completely get over my relationship… but God in the universe had me set up to deal with Tracy.”​



The emotional depth of this episode of Outlaws with TS Madison revealed how Tamar’s grief, combined with newfound solitude, led to her decision to take a break from romantic relationships.

She admitted her period of celibacy became an unexpected form of spiritual and mental repair.



“I didn’t know that I had PTSD… she died five days before my birthday, and I didn’t know that it would play a part in me not enjoying the one time of year that I would enjoy.”​



Tamar spoke candidly about how she balanced her professional commitments, motherhood, and well-being.



“Ain’t no man in my phone. I’m not even talking to anybody,” she explained, adding that her focus has shifted toward her son and personal peace.





“I haven't met anyone, and I'm not just going to open myself up to anyone.”​



This Outlaws with TS Madison episode also explored Tamar’s reflections on her career highs and growing self-awareness.

When Madison asked if she would do another reality series or competition show, Tamar responded bluntly:



“Why would I do Big Brother again? I broke all kinds of records. Go back to do what? To win again?”



Her reply referenced her history-making win on Celebrity Big Brother, where she became the first Black woman to win the U.S. version unanimously.​

For Braxton, her time away from the spotlight has become a vital step toward personal clarity. “To trust myself — that was the biggest thing,”

she said when reflecting on how solitude improved her decision-making.



“I didn’t trust myself at all because I hadn’t sat still long enough to learn that about myself… when it’s game time, we know how to put pieces of a puzzle together.”​



As the conversation turned toward spirituality, Tamar introduced what she called her “liberal Christian” faith.



“I call myself a liberal Christian. That just means that it’s not anything that I’m stuck to; I believe in God. I believe in Jesus. I believe he died for my sins… I go to the Bible for stories.”



The segment highlighted how Tamar merges her spiritual grounding with personal freedom, describing it as essential to staying centered.​

TS Madison’s Outlaws podcast often challenges traditional boundaries in celebrity dialogues, giving guests like Braxton space to explore layered aspects of identity and belief.

Their dialogue touched on deeply personal experiences—from the weight of public scrutiny to perceptions of Black women in media.



“They think that because you live your life out in the public, that they have public access to just tear you down,”



Madison told her. Tamar responded:



“People can’t handle that. It’s not fair. They post somebody and people want to fool with your opinion.”​



In one of the episode’s most viral exchanges, both women addressed internet trolls directly in the “You’re Not Allowed” segment. Madison began,



“You can’t have toe-up teeth telling me I’m bad body. You can’t be built like a bleach bottle telling me I’m unattractive.”



The Braxtons' star joined in, repeating, “You’re not allowed.” The unscripted moment struck a chord online, celebrated for its humor and honesty in defending self-image.​

Throughout her Outlaws with TS Madison appearance, Tamar Braxton reinforced her message of self-protection and authenticity — whether addressing her celibacy or redefining faith on her terms.

The episode, “Kitchen Convos on the Radio,” exemplifies how Tamar continues to reclaim her narrative without apology.

“I’m in a different place,” she said near the end of the interview.



“I created my own ship. I don’t have to call nobody to get a check. I’m amazing, I’m pretty, my skin is amazing, my p***y good, I’m rich as f**k.”​



Her words, both vulnerable and vibrant, concluded one of the most viewed Outlaws with TS Madison episodes of the season.

For Braxton, this season of her life is about solitude, spirituality, and self-definition — the same principles that have helped her remain one of entertainment’s most honest voices.



“The only person I’m beefing with is the devil,”



she remarked with a laugh. And on Outlaws with TS Madison, that truth became her entire sermon.

