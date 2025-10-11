On Brand with Jimmy Fallon season 1 episode 4 recap: Teams pitch creative sonic drinks and perform catchy jingles

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Image via NBC)

The October 10 episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon focused on a challenge with Sonic Drive-In, where nine remaining contestants were tasked with creating a new beverage and an accompanying jingle.

Sonic Brand President Jim “JT” Taylor explained that the chain wanted a drink with viral potential that could be sold year-round, rather than just a seasonal beverage.

Contestants were provided a selection of ingredients and tools to create their beverages while keeping Sonic’s brand identity in mind.

The episode concluded with one contestant eliminated and a winning team selected based on the presentation and effectiveness of the drink and jingle.

Episode 4 highlights from On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Contestants develop beverage concepts

Each contestant pitched an initial drink concept during the episode. Sabrina Burke introduced “Crackalicious,” a soda in a chocolate-coated cup that is squeezed until it “cracks.”

JT recommended renaming it “Crackle’icious” to avoid confusion. Elijah Bennett presented “Scone Sip,” which included a jingle performed a cappella, though Sonic executives questioned whether the concept aligned with typical customer preferences.

Bianca Fernandez offered “Bandit Bourbon Caramel Cold Brew,” highlighting Sonic’s coffee offerings.

Additional contestants included Lauren Karwoski with a “Glow”-infused health drink, Ryan Winn with “Moon Mist,” Pyper Bleu with a “Tiramisu Float,” Azhelle with “Cheesecake Cold Brew,” Mahiri Takai with “Gummy Yummy Berry Slush,” and Dr. Raj Srivastava with a fire-and-ice-themed concept.

JT and Mackenzie Gibson, Sonic’s VP of Culinary and Menu Innovation, assessed the concepts for feasibility, alignment with Sonic’s offerings, and customer appeal.

Bianca and Sabrina were selected as creative leads based on their initial presentations.

The contestants’ initial pitches also included accompanying jingle ideas, which were intended to complement their drink concepts for the brand campaign.

Team collaboration and revisions

Teams worked to refine their beverage and jingle concepts following executive feedback.

Bianca collaborated with Ryan, Lauren, Azhelle, and Elijah, modifying her drink by removing certain elements while retaining the coffee component.

Sabrina’s team, which included Raj, Mahiri, and Pyper, incorporated coffee into her original concept, which required coordination and research.

Raj provided statistical input regarding flavor preferences to inform the team’s decisions.

The episode featured a customer taste test, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne performing the jingles.

Jayne performed the “Crackle’icious” jingle and a country-inspired jingle for Bianca’s beverage.

Co-host and On Brand CMO Bozoma Saint John participated in facilitating the session, highlighting the inclusion of the guest performer during the taste test.

Contestants presented their finalized drinks and jingles to executives and customers for evaluation.

The taste test also provided immediate feedback from attendees, which helped the judges assess the drinks’ market potential.

Challenge outcome and elimination

Bianca Fernandez’s team was declared the winner of the Sonic challenge. JT noted both teams’ contributions during the judging process.

Bianca was recognized as creative lead for her third time on the show.

Dr. Raj Srivastava was eliminated from the competition, as his concepts, while creative, did not translate into a fully actionable campaign.

The episode integrated beverage development, marketing strategy, and live performance elements into a single challenge.

The contestants’ focus remained on creating a feasible product and a corresponding jingle aligned with Sonic’s brand goals.

With Bianca winning the challenge and Dr. Raj leaving, the series continued with eight contestants advancing to the next round.

Stay tuned for more updates.