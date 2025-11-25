Rare comet 3I/Atlas approaches Earth, now within 300 million km, sparking new studies and global space updates

Image sourced via NASA.science.gov

​A rare and special comet called 3I/Atlas is moving closer to Earth, and scientists all over the world are watching it very closely. This comet is not from our Solar System. It came from far away, from another star system, which makes it a very unusual and exciting visitor.

Right now, 3I/Atlas is a little more than 300 million kilometres away from Earth. Even though this distance is still huge, it is close enough for many space telescopes and spacecraft to observe it. Because of this, new pictures, videos, and updates are coming in almost every day.

NASA and ESA spacecraft capture new views

Three NASA spacecraft near Mars recently photographed the comet as it passed around 29 million kilometres from the red planet. The pictures showed a small, fuzzy white spot, which is what a fast-moving comet usually looks like from such a great distance.

Satellites from the European Space Agency (ESA) also watched the comet from Mars’ orbit. Many more NASA spacecraft are preparing to observe it in the coming weeks, including the powerful James Webb Space Telescope.

Astronomers on Earth are also pointing their telescopes at it. In Italy, the Virtual Telescope Project managed to zoom in and share new pictures. The comet can be seen from Earth in the early morning sky, but you need binoculars or a telescope to view it.

NASA’s acting astrophysics director, Shawn Domagal-Goldman, said,

“Everyone who has a telescope wants to look at it because it’s a very rare chance.”

The comet will come even closer in December

The closest 3I/Atlas will come to Earth is around 269 million kilometres in mid-December 2025. After that, it will move away again and head back into deep space, never to return.

ESA’s Juice spacecraft, which is traveling toward Jupiter, has also been studying the comet for weeks. But its data will only arrive in February because the spacecraft is currently using its main antenna as a heat shield while it is near the Sun.

A window into the past

Scientists believe 3I/Atlas may be between 440 metres and 5.6 kilometres wide. Its speed and behavior suggest that it may have formed in a star system older than our own. NASA scientist Tom Statler said that thinking about this “gives me goosebumps.”

He explained that if the comet came from a very old star system, then studying it can tell us more about the early days of the galaxy — even before the Sun and Earth were formed.

Not an alien ship, NASA confirms

Because the comet looks unusual, many rumors started online saying it might be a spacecraft or something artificial. NASA quickly ended these rumors, saying clearly that 3I/Atlas is just a natural comet.

NASA’s Amit Kshatriya added,

“The space agency is always searching for signs of life, but 3I/Atlas is a comet.”

As 3I/Atlas continues its journey past Earth, scientists will keep watching it closely. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn more about objects that travel between the stars.