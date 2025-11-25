All's Fair season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Did Allura win?

Image: allsfaironhulu/Instagram

All’s Fair season 1 episode 6 finally gives closure to Chase’s and Allura’s divorce case, and with that, the question remains: Did Allura win? Yes, thanks to Emerald, who made this possible when things were slipping out of hand for Allura Grant. The episode opens with Carr making Chase all prepped up to be in front of the judge, trying to fix his hair, and she even comes up with a smart move: hand him a tissue with wasabi on it so that he could cry and gain sympathy in front of the judge. She says,

“Every tear you shed adds another $100K in your pocket.”

She is all set to make Allura feel down, but by the end of the episode, Carr’s vulnerable side comes up, messing up her own game. Before they could go ahead to discuss further, Judge Robert DeLancie gave “a moment” to both Allura and Chase to talk things out. This meeting was set to resolve the issues; if no agreement can be reached, it will proceed to trial in court.

Chase has been obsessed with Allura’s intelligence and beauty, and in his speech, he can’t stop himself from just admiring Allura and how she “has been a ray of light entering his life.”

Soon after, Allura gets emotional and heads to the washroom only to find out that she has got her period and the embryos didn’t take effect. Well, this was an illegal move, and Dina gets confused on how to deal with it; however, it’s sad that the last shot of Allura getting pregnant failed. She tells Dina,

“I had the last two viable ones implanted three weeks ago.”

Legally, this means she “damaged” shared communal property (the embryos), which complicates the case. Allura enters, and she tells her side of the story, where she was willing to start a new life with Chase, have kids, but she would keep things postponed for the perfect time. She even mentions that she had given everything that she could to their relationship, and Chase gets emotional too, slightly regretting his mistakes.

During the break, he even thinks about taking the case back, but Carr, who was desperate to beat Allura, manipulates him. Miss Dome, who joined her team in the earlier episode, comes up with a plan: she wants the prenup to be nullified.

Allura reveals the truth about the embryos in All’s Fair season 1 episode 6

Miss Dome Alberta finds something against Allura and brings it up in the room. Allura owns a property that she didn’t mention in the prenup. During the asset disclosure, she explains that one asset, a fund and scholarship for students at Monta Vista High School, is missing from the prenup. Allura opens up and shares that she had a bad relationship with her mother and was sent to a reform school, where she was mistreated. Later, when she earned money, she bought the place and shut it down.

Dina gets upset and says that the main rule of a prenup is to disclose every asset. She tries to convince the judge that it’s an abandoned building in rural Vermont and that even if Chase had known about it, it wouldn’t have changed their marriage. But the judge still has to consider it.

As Carr gains control of the situation, she tells Allura that there is no way out now and that she should accept their demands. In return, Allura would get everything, including the embryos at the Horizon IVF clinic. But Allura reveals the truth and destroys Carr’s deal by saying there are no embryos left at the clinic; she had implanted them three weeks ago. She adds that she got her period afterwards, so the process failed.

Carr becomes furious and threatens to file a new lawsuit against her for stealing shared property and even for manslaughter since the embryos didn’t survive. Chase doesn’t want to continue this conversation or hear accusations against Allura. Before things get worse, Dina has to leave because she gets a call from Nurse Rose about her husband’s health. With Dina gone, Emerald has to take over, since Liberty is out of town.

How did the tables turn in favor of Allura in All’s Fair season 1 episode 6?

Emerald begins handling the case in her own bold, sassy style. First, she brings up evidence of Chase fixing matches. Emails are showing him talking about match-fixing and placing high-stakes gambling bets to clear his debts and solve his money problems. But these emails were taken because Allura knew his password, so the evidence can’t be used in court.

In the previous episode, when Carr was drunk and stopped by an officer for speeding, she said things on the dash cam that she shouldn’t have. Emerald has her contacts in the police and law enforcement to get the video. In it, Carr talks about having a sexual relationship with her client (Chase) and how desperate she is to have a man in her life.

Being a single mom is tough, but saying all this on camera is now being used against her by Emerald. Carr gets a taste of her own meanness. Carr becomes emotional and climbs onto the table in front of the judge. She starts accusing and insulting Allura, trying to prove she is better than her, and even mentions the time she and Chase made out. But she crosses the line when she targets Allura’s infertility and says Allura can’t have what she has: a baby, and that was extremely rude.

With all this happening, Allura now has the upper hand in the case. But Emerald doesn’t leave things on a bitter note. She goes to Carr and says she wants to help her daughter get into Benedict Hall, the school where Emerald’s sons thrived. She wants the same future for Ann. Allura also apologizes for leaving Carr behind in the past, and the two finally sort things out, ending the hatred and jealousy between them.

Now, Allura doesn’t have to give her law firm to Chase. Chase looks regretful and even kisses Allura at the end, but she is clearly done with him. Meanwhile, Dina is emotional because her husband’s life is nearing the end.