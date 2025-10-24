On Brand with Jimmy Fallon season 1 episode 7 recap: Jennifer Garner hosts a KitchenAid pitch as half the contestants face elimination

Jimmy Fallon visits SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)



In episode 7 of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, the eight remaining contestants were given a KitchenAid challenge that determined who would advance to the finale on October 31.

The October 24 episode featured a collaboration with actor Jennifer Garner, who worked directly with the competitors on their campaign pitches for the brand’s new cordless “KitchenAid Go” line.

The assignment required each contestant to develop a digital series featuring a celebrity influencer.

At the end of the episode, four contestants were eliminated, and one participant secured a guaranteed place in the finale by winning the KitchenAid account challenge.

Episode 7 highlights of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon







The KitchenAid challenge and collaboration with Jennifer Garner

KitchenAid’s Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing, Gaby Tartaret, and Global Marketing Director, Chad Ries, briefed the contestants on the campaign’s objective: to create a digital series promoting the “KitchenAid Go” collection.

The new line features cordless, portable kitchen tools designed for convenience and mobility. Fallon revealed that Jennifer Garner would partner with the winning contestants to execute their concepts.

Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John emphasized the challenge’s stakes, stating that “four contestants would be heading home” following this campaign.

Fallon also clarified that the winner of the KitchenAid assignment would be the only contestant guaranteed a spot in the finale.

Contestant pitches for KitchenAid Go

Azhelle Wade opened the presentations by announcing her pregnancy and connecting her busy life to her concept, “Yeah, But Can You Make It On a…,” where celebrities cook in unexpected locations. Elijah Bennett proposed a street-interview format focusing on creativity.

Lauren Karwoski, who has experience in travel journalism, suggested a series where celebrity guests cook meals inside a moving vehicle using the cordless appliances.

Sabrina Burke focused on outdoor cooking, but the KitchenAid executives noted that her idea did not highlight the products sufficiently.

Mahiri Takai presented a concept about fathers sharing recipes, while Ryan Winn explored the theme of “untethering,” comparing the cordless tools to creative freedom.

Bianca Fernandez pitched a dating-style cooking show where contestants use the KitchenAid Go products to impress their dates.

Pyper Bleu introduced “Breakfast in Bed With…,” a concept where guests prepare breakfast in bed. KitchenAid’s representatives chose Fernandez and Bleu’s pitches to move forward for production with Garner.

Jennifer Garner’s role and results

Jennifer Garner participated in both selected projects. In Fernandez’s dating show, Garner hosted as Fernandez “dated” three participants, Ryan Winn, Elijah Bennett, and an additional contestant.

The KitchenAid executives noted that while Fernandez’s concept was clear, it did not fully emphasize the cordless feature of the appliances, which remained on a stationary table.

Bleu’s “Breakfast in Bed With…” featured Garner preparing orange juice and sharing family stories with co-host Mahiri Takai.

Tartaret and Ries commented that the segment “felt a little forced,” though it successfully demonstrated product usage in a small-space environment.

After reviewing both campaigns, Fallon and Saint John selected Bianca Fernandez as the KitchenAid account winner, securing her a place in the finale.

Eliminations and finalists

Following the challenge, Fallon and Saint John announced that Pyper Bleu, Mahiri Takai, and Ryan Winn would join Fernandez in the finale. Elijah Bennett, Sabrina Burke, Azhelle Wade, and Lauren Karwoski were eliminated.

All four finalists had prior wins in the competition. Fernandez previously won campaigns for Sonic and co-led the Captain Morgan team to a win with Ryan Winn.

Takai had victories with Southwest Airlines and Marshalls, while Winn secured the first challenge for Dunkin’. Bleu also had an individual win for Pillsbury and multiple team successes.

Saint John concluded by telling Bleu,



“In this business, a lot of times, strategists lead. It’s important to know that it’s possible to lead from an artistic standpoint.”



Stay tuned for more updates.