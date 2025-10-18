Who is the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode 3 guest, Jaime Ray Newman?

Jaime Ray Newman appears on the third episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 premiered on September 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC, co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest, making his debut in the celebrity edition of the franchise, and Vanna White.

The latest episode, released on October 17, 2025, features The Hunting Wives stars Jaime Ray Newman, Malin Akerman, and Katie Lowes spinning the wheel, solving puzzles, and trying toss-ups to win money for their chosen charities.

The Hunting Wives is a Netflix drama series based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb premiered on July 21, 2025, only on Netflix.

The series stars Brittany Snow, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, and Chrissy Metz, apart from the three celebrities appearing on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune guest and The Hunting Wives star Jaime Ray Newman details explored

Jaime Ray Newman is an American actress, singer, and producer popular for being featured in various television shows like General Hospital, Veronica Mars, Eastwick, Stargate Atlantis, Eureka, Red Widow, Mind Games, and Wicked City.

She is a mother of two daughters and holds dual citizenship of America and Israel.

Married to Guy Nattiv, an Israeli writer and director in Tel Aviv in 2012, she produced her first feature film, the biographical racial drama Skin, directed by her husband Guy Nattiv, which helped her win the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 2018.

Jaime Ray Newman began her career performing with her jazz quartet and appeared in several short films, including a guest role on The Drew Carey Show.

Gaining recognition as Kristina Cassadine on General Hospital, she continued her music career with her cover band, School Boy Crush.

She went on to appear in the roles of Mindy O'Dell in Veronica Mars, Lt. Laura Cadman in the science-fiction series Stargate Atlantis, Tess Fontana in the science-fiction series Eureka, Kat Gardener in Eastwick, Kat Petrova in the drama-thriller Red Widow, Sam Gordon in the comedy-drama Mind Games, and Allison Roth in the crime drama series Wicked City.

In August 2016, she was cast on the fifth season of TNT's drama series Major Crimes, and the following year, Newman landed the role of Sarah Lieberman in the Netflix Marvel series The Punisher, a spin-off of Daredevil.

Some other works include drama series The Magicians, the second season of Bravo TV's dark comedy series Imposters, HBO’s The Time Traveler's Wife, and Bates Motel.

Newman worked in the stage productions such as Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig and Some Girl(s), and the American premiere of The Gift.

Newman also starred in a scene opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can.

Jaime Ray Newman was born and raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, to Jewish parents, Marsha Jo and Raphael Newman.

Her only sister, Beth Nicole, works as a global public relations director at J Brand.

Newman’s passion for the performing arts began early as she started acting at the age of 11 in the debut of Israel Horovitz’s play A Rosen by Any Other Name.

She attended Cranbrook Kingswood School and spent summers at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, where she won the Corson Award for Outstanding Achievement in Acting.

She founded Apollo Theatre Productions, serving as a producer and director at the age of 16.

Graduating from Cranbrook in 1996, Jaime later studied at Northwestern University, majoring in English and Drama.

There she founded the Ignition Festival for Women in the Arts, ​​​​​​where she acted and produced Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play How I Learned to Drive.

Cousin of actor Ben Kurland, Newman moved to Los Angeles in 2000 to pursue her acting career.

Stay tuned for more updates.