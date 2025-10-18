Who is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune guest Katie Lowes? Details explored

Katie Lowes (Image via Getty)

American Actress and producer Katie Lowes, known for several Disney animated movies, featured in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, on October 17, 2025. She was paired with Malin Akerman and Jaime Ray Newman, knows for their roles in The Hunting Wives.

In the sixth season of the show, Lowes was playing to have a chance of winning the prize of one million dollars to go to charity.

Ryan Seacrest, alongside Vanna White, hosts Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, an ABC game show featuring stars guessing puzzles - all to benefit charities.

Biography and professional life of Katie Lowes

Katie Lowes who was born in Queens, NYC, on September 22, 1982, started her career in theatre and eventually transitioned into television and movies.

She started to play minor roles on television series - Rescue Me and The Sopranos, in 2004, then NCIS (2005), and Without a Trace (2006).

She also made an appearance on television in Grey's Anatomy (2008) and Castle (2009).

Lowes had a breakthrough playing Quinn Perkins on Shonda Rhimes' hit show Scandal.

For seven years - from 2012 through 2018 - her career took off as she gained widespread recognition through her performance.

She has featured in films such as Enough Said (2013), and Cafe (2011).

Lowes used to make ends meet by nannying and auditioning in Los Angeles before she was famous.

She has also featured in movies such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen(2009) and Super 8(2011) and has also provided the voice effects to animation; most notably, she has starred as Dr. Madge Honey Badger in Disney's Zootopia(2016), Candlehead in Wreak-It Ralph (2012) and Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), Frozen (2013) and Big Hero 6 (2014).

Lowes also featured in a Netflix limited series, Inventing Anna (2022), as Rachel DeLoache Williams, a real-life former friend of Anna Sorokin.

In addition to her acting, Lowes creates stories behind the scenes - she directs, produces, and even helped to establish the IAMA Theatre Company in LA.

Together with her husband, actor Adam Shapiro, she strengthens local theatre, putting her hand to many performances.

They made their Broadway debut together in the musical Waitress in 2018.

Katie Lowes on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Katie Lowes came on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with a hope of winning up to a million dollars to donate to charity - a mission that most celebrities have supported by participating in the show.

She turned the wheel, as usual, bought vowels, and played with word puzzles in front of viewers nationwide.

In a press statement, Ryan Seacrest, who replaced Pat Sajak as a host in 2025, said:

"The best part of celebrity guests, such as Katie Low, is always exciting to invite them because it is an energizing aspect of the show and helps to raise some great causes."

Vanna White, who has also served as a co-host since the 1980s, said:

"Such episodes are special as we can watch such stars as Katie Lowes playing in something really meaningful to them and to their fans"

Personal life and charitable activities

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro got married in 2012 and have two kids together: a son named Albee Quinn Shapiro, born on October 2, 2017, and a daughter named Vera Fay Shapiro, born on November 22, 2020.

She champions art programs alongside efforts to help women, often discussing these passions publicly - whether in chats or at gatherings.

Appearing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune fits this pattern as she is seen using her visibility to do good.

The role of Katie Lowes in the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is not the first to be put on her long list of TV credits, as she is also an actor, voice performer, and theater player.

It is not going to be the final season that viewers will see plenty of stars spin the wheel in the show, making the series a TV staple.

Stay tuned for more updates.