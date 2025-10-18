Euphoria season 3 extends the cast list with three new actors: Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Eli Roth, and more

Trisha Paytas performs onstage during "The Eras of Trish Tour" at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on May 18, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

HBO has expanded Euphoria season 3 with a wave of new faces, most notably Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, and filmmaker actor Eli Roth, alongside Danielle Deadwyler and Sam Trammell. HBO and A24 are targeting a spring 2026 release on HBO and Max, with an eight-episode season. Production began on February 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, following the release of a first-look image of Zendaya as Rue. The core cast returns, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo, while previously announced newcomers include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, Toby Wallace, and Asante Blackk. Roles for the latest wave are not yet disclosed.

Euphoria season 3 new cast additions

1) Natasha Lyonne:

Lyonne joins Euphoria season 3, with the role still kept under wraps. The casting aligns with season 3’s darker tone and post-high school setting that Sam Levinson described earlier. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated August 23, 2023, Levinson said,

“explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

The series is planned for eight episodes in spring 2026. Known for Russian Doll and Poker Face, Lyonne adds a seasoned presence to the ensemble, while HBO has not released any character breakdowns for the newcomers.

2) Trisha Paytas:

Paytas joins the season 3 roster as part of a broad influx of new cast. On her Just Trish podcast, she hinted at the gig before the official trade rollouts. As per Entertainment Weekly's report dated October 17, 2025, Trisha Paytas joked,

“Me having one role on Euphoria, [I’m] unstoppable...Maybe one day I can show my Euphoria self tape. I don't know if I can. I need to find out the logistics. Maybe once it airs.”

That quip followed months of speculation about her involvement. Zendaya has separately explained why the time jump matters for the show’s adult era. As per an Entertainment Weekly interview dated October 5, 2024, Zendaya stated:

“I know it's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with.”

Both comments support the context that season 3 shifts beyond high school and brings in figures from a wider world, though HBO has not revealed specific roles for Paytas or other new names.

3) Eli Roth

Roth, known as a director and actor from Hostel, Inglourious Basterds, and Borderlands, is among the notable additions confirmed by the trades, with character details currently undisclosed. His inclusion in Euphoria season 3 lands as HBO and A24 round out the ensemble for 2026, while production is underway and the network plans an eight-episode run. Casey Bloys underscored the plan during a 2025 briefing. As per the ABC News report dated February 10, 2025, the CEO of HBO, Casey Bloys, said,

“Nothing has changed, It’s eight episodes.”

That plan sits alongside Levinson’s earlier creative framing of a noir-inflected season, which suggests adult institutions and moral grey zones rather than campus drama. Roles for Roth and the rest of the latest wave remain labelled as undisclosed by outlets covering the casting.

What else is new and returning in Euphoria season 3?

Alongside Lyonne, Paytas, and Roth, the new roster includes Danielle Deadwyler and Sam Trammell, plus Bella Podaras, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, Cailyn Rice, and Bill Bodner.

Previously announced newcomers include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, Toby Wallace, and Asante Blackk. Returning cast beyond the headliners includes Dominic Fike and Nika King, among others. Character names and placement in the story remain under wraps as the show moves through production toward a spring 2026 window.

Creative context of Euphoria season 3

Levinson’s noir phrasing set expectations for a more adult canvas centered on Rue. Zendaya has said the time jump is happening and explained why that shift matters for the narrative. As per Entertainment Weekly's report dated October 5, 2024, Zendaya remarked regarding the Euphoria season 3,

“it will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world..”

Creatively, Sam Levinson has framed season 3 as leaning into a film noir lens, and Zendaya has reiterated that the planned time jump beyond high school is important for the story’s next phase. In short, Euphoria season 3 expands the ensemble, retains the main players, and establishes a darker, adult canvas for 2026.

