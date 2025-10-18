From haunted houses to pumpkin patches: Halloween 2025 celebrations kick off

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: An actor dressed as the character of Michael Myers attends the Universal Pictures' "Halloween" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Halloween is celebrated around the world on October 31 every year. All Hallows’ Eve or All Saints’ Eve celebrations are rooted in ancient traditions and beliefs that ghosts, spirits and witches roamed the earth on a special night.

Yearly spending on trick-or-treating, parties, costumes and candy for the spooky tradition has hit billions of dollars. 2025 Halloween spendings are expected to hit an all-time high of $13.1 bn, a significant increase from last year’s $11.6 bn.

Although Halloween is not until the end of October, celebrations are in full swing in some parts of the world. The Florida Horror Fest, a one-day event featuring celebrity guests, horror film screenings and merchandise sales was held on September 27, 2025. Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights began in August and will continue until November 2025.

Haunted Houses, Terror Trams and Halloween parties happening before October 31, 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering an immersive Halloween experience for horror fans. From September 4 to November 2, ticket holders can enjoy eight haunted houses, enter the Blumhouse and visit the scare zones.



The event termed Southern California’s scariest Halloween event, also features rides and attractions, musical performances, themed food and drinks and merchandise. Ticket prices start at $77 per person.

Sleepy Hollow’s Halloween events include the Haunted Hayride on October 17 and 18, the Tarrytown Halloween parade on October 25 and the Sleepy Hollow Halloween 10k on October 25.

Other activities during the special event include readings of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in October. Markets and tours take place throughout October. General public tickets for the popular Haunted Hayride are reportedly sold out but a block party is open to all.

The Sci-Fi horror fest was already held at the Casino Hotel in New York on August 15-16, 2025, and the Hudson Valley Horror Fest at the Fishkill Recreation Center in New York occurred on August 23-24, 2025.

The Salem Haunted Happenings features walking tours, parades, vendor fairs, museums and other attractions that are taking place throughout October. Hawthorne Hotel’s Halloween Ball, an annual themed costume party held at the Hawthorne Hotel, will be held on October 25, 2025.

Halloween festivities scheduled for October 31, 2025, include The Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, The Salem Witches’ Halloween Ball and the Village Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village, New York.

