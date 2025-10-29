Type keyword(s) to search

7 best Halloween 2025 events in New York to visit to get your spooky going

Explore the top Halloween 2025 events in New York, from the iconic Greenwich Village Parade to haunted trails, pumpkin displays, and spooky festivals across the city
posted by Gomala Devi
Wednesday 10/29/2025 at 5:39AM EDT
  • 7 Best Halloween 2025 Events in New York to Visit for a Spooky Experience (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
    The Halloween festive mood is high in New York. If you are looking for the best place to visit for the 2025 Halloween, you have landed in the right place. There are many events organized across New York to light up the Halloween mood this year. There are Halloween Harvest Festival, Headless Horseman event, and many more. Scroll down to know the dates of those events.

    1. Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, New York

    For this year, the Greenwich Village Halloween parade's theme is known as GLADIATOR II. It will be a tribute to the spirit of ancient Rome. You can watch the event on October 31, 2025, on 6th Avenue in New York City. 

    2. Bronx’s Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

    The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is a good spot to enjoy Halloween. It goes on between September 25 and November 30, 2025. You can learn more details about the festival at 

    Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail website.

    3. Halloween Harvest Festival, Queens

    This free art and community fun festival will take place in the Socrates Sculpture Park of Long Island City, Queens. Food vendors, live music, and on-the-job crafts could be checked out by people.

     

    4. Headless Horseman Haunted Halloween, Ulster Park

    The Headless Horseman Hayrides is something people enjoy watching on Halloween. By going to the event, you can enjoy hay rides, scary haunted houses, a corn maze, and haunted walking paths. This happens between September 20 and November 1. 

    5. Fun Monroe, Pure Terror Scream Park

    Pure Terror Scream Park in Monroe is where 10 giant haunted houses are. If you are looking for a Halloween adventure with a movie-like scene and actors, you can go to this festival. It starts on September 19 and runs till November 2, 2025. 

     

    6. Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Croton-on-Hudson

    The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Van Cortlandt Manor is also the best place to celebrate Halloween. You can see thousands of carved pumpkins with displays like Pumpkin Planetarium and Pumpkin Carousel.

    7. Days of Incandescence, Corning

    The Days of Incandescence celebration in Corning is all about a Halloween spin on local history. The event will run for more than three days and you can enjoy it by experiencing markets, horse-drawn wagon rides,  music, and pumpkin carving. The guests are also able to meet locals in old-fashioned dresses.

     

