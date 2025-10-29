7 best Halloween 2025 events in New York to visit to get your spooky going

7 Best Halloween 2025 Events in New York to Visit for a Spooky Experience (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The Halloween festive mood is high in New York. If you are looking for the best place to visit for the 2025 Halloween, you have landed in the right place. There are many events organized across New York to light up the Halloween mood this year. There are Halloween Harvest Festival, Headless Horseman event, and many more. Scroll down to know the dates of those events.

1. Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, New York

For this year, the Greenwich Village Halloween parade's theme is known as GLADIATOR II. It will be a tribute to the spirit of ancient Rome. You can watch the event on October 31, 2025, on 6th Avenue in New York City.

Today’s THRILLER NYC rehearsal for the 2025 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade pic.twitter.com/9ezqYT9YOa — Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) October 27, 2025

2. Bronx’s Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is a good spot to enjoy Halloween. It goes on between September 25 and November 30, 2025. You can learn more details about the festival at

Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail website.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is back at the New York Botanical Garden from now through November 30!



Guests can join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero on this year’s trail, which features favorite characters, scenes, and songs from the movie. pic.twitter.com/sdClk7L5JZ — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) October 28, 2025

3. Halloween Harvest Festival, Queens

This free art and community fun festival will take place in the Socrates Sculpture Park of Long Island City, Queens. Food vendors, live music, and on-the-job crafts could be checked out by people.

Socrates Sculpture Park hosts a Halloween Harvest Fest + Dog Costume Contest on Oct. 25 at noon. More: https://t.co/yJEEnYbz7e pic.twitter.com/tGWk7nujmb — It's In Queens (@ItsInQueens) October 21, 2025

4. Headless Horseman Haunted Halloween, Ulster Park

The Headless Horseman Hayrides is something people enjoy watching on Halloween. By going to the event, you can enjoy hay rides, scary haunted houses, a corn maze, and haunted walking paths. This happens between September 20 and November 1.

Every year, we look forward to the Headless Horseman!



Always a big part of the fun at @keeneland. 🎃👻#TBAftercare pic.twitter.com/IByJS8HIHU — Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (@TBaftercare) October 25, 2025

5. Fun Monroe, Pure Terror Scream Park

Pure Terror Scream Park in Monroe is where 10 giant haunted houses are. If you are looking for a Halloween adventure with a movie-like scene and actors, you can go to this festival. It starts on September 19 and runs till November 2, 2025.

F&F Weekend visits Pure Terror Scream Park — ranked the #1 haunted house in America and certified by Guinness as the longest and scariest in the world

| @RCamposDuffy @GriffJenkins @CharlesHurt @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/MPKHM7JOey — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) October 26, 2025

6. Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Croton-on-Hudson

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Van Cortlandt Manor is also the best place to celebrate Halloween. You can see thousands of carved pumpkins with displays like Pumpkin Planetarium and Pumpkin Carousel.

If you ever wondered what ketamine dysphoria is like, the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson is a great example. 🎃😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/YUWW39X99w — carolyn (@crlyngrace) October 25, 2024

7. Days of Incandescence, Corning

The Days of Incandescence celebration in Corning is all about a Halloween spin on local history. The event will run for more than three days and you can enjoy it by experiencing markets, horse-drawn wagon rides, music, and pumpkin carving. The guests are also able to meet locals in old-fashioned dresses.