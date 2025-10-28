Halloween 2025: Best food deals and freebies being offered by Burger King, Krispy Kreme, and more chain restaurants

Sign for the brand Krispy Kreme outside their new store on Oxford Street on 9th June 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Krispy Kreme, previously known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Across the United States, fast‑food chains are slipping into Halloween mode, unleashing a parade of ghoulish bargains, macabre bites, and chilling freebies that begin to surface on October 31, and in a handful of locations earlier. Whether it’s a limited‑edition menu item, a buy‑one‑get‑one special, or a complimentary treat, the goal is to add a pinch of flavor to the holiday while keeping the price tag gentle on the wallet.

Whether you’re darting for a bite before the trick‑or‑treat surge or hunkering down at home for a horror‑movie marathon, the big‑name restaurant chains have rolled out deals, giving folks a chance to mark Halloween in style.

Here are some of the best food deals and freebies being offered by big restaurants

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is already slipping into Halloween mode this year, laying out a lure for anyone enough to suit up. From today, through October 31, anyone who walks into a Krispy Kreme shop dressed in costume can claim a Glazed or Classic Ring doughnut, no purchase needed. The giveaway puts a spin on the bakery chain's Halloween celebration, giving fans a chance to bite into something sweet before the trick‑or‑treating kicks off.

Burger King

Burger King is winding down spooky season by giving its flagship sandwich a holiday spin. Over the month, the chain has rolled out the Whopper, a Halloween‑themed take on the classic burger that comes in a vivid orange bun. To celebrate the holiday, the limited‑edition Whopper is priced at $5 on October 31 and available through an in‑app deal.



KFC

KFC is diving into the Halloween vibe, with a deal that's hard to pass up. On Friday, Oct. 31, the fried‑chicken chain will roll out a limited‑time bundle: 50 of its signature chicken nuggets plus ten dipping sauces for $20. The offer is meant to keep trick‑or‑treaters and families alike satisfied, providing an easy share‑ready snack for the night of spooks.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is hopping on the Halloween hype, rolling out a perk that should tickle both the ones and grown‑ups. Order any adult entrée. The chain will toss in a ''free kids' meal'' whether the meal is enjoyed inside the restaurant or delivered via an online order. For purchases entering the promo code 'SpookyFree', at checkout wipes out the charge, leaving only the festive vibe and no scary price tag.

Moe's

Moe's Southwest Grill is pulling out a holiday‑spiced promotion just as Halloween and Día de los Muertos creep up on the calendar. For the two‑day window of Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, the fast‑casual Mexican eatery will hand its loyalty members a buy‑one‑get‑one‑free on every entrée, letting diners revel in the spooky season with a pop of flavor.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is hopping into the Halloween vibe with a short‑lived deal that any burger buff can't resist. Until Oct. 31, patrons can nab two ShackBurgers for the price of one by entering the promo code "SPOOKY." The discount works whether the order goes through the Shake Shack app, the website, or an in‑store kiosk, making it a no‑brainer treat for fans to give the spooky season a meaty twist.

