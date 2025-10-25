Halloween weekend 2025: Best celebrity costumes for the holiday (So far)

Halloween weekend 2025 best celebrities costume (Image via Instagram / @horrornights)

Halloween offers people a chance to get creative, have fun, and pretend to be someone else for a night. Whether it’s with a wig, a mask, or an elaborate outfit, it’s all about stepping into a different role. Celebrities often lead the way with their unique costumes, inspiring fans to get into the festive spirit. They draw from pop culture, famous music figures, or classic spooky ideas, blending humor, style, and some surprises.

To prepare for Halloween weekend 2025, we’ve gathered a list of standout celebrity costumes so far. These show how stars can transform and celebrate the season with unforgettable style.

Top celebrity Halloween costume inspirations for 2025

Here is the list of best celebrity costumes for Halloween 2025.

1. Victoria Justice

The Victorious star threw a party to showcase her song “Love Zombie” at Bar Jubilee in West Hollywood.

Guests enjoyed special cocktails made with ALTOS Tequila and indulged in treats from a candy bar provided by IT’Sugar.

“We had a bloody good time celebrating the holiday and the music,” Justice shared while mingling with guests.





2. Janelle Monáe

The “Make Me Feel” singer embraced ideas from traditional witchcraft and coven-style fashion while attending Cinespia’s showing of The Craft.

The event, backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, took place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 11.

3. Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria actress celebrated her birthday and Halloween on September 28. She went to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights and enjoyed the day with friends and family. She looked simple in her outfit.

4. Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt famous for starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer, started her Halloween celebrations earlier than most showcasing her massive skeleton decorations.

“The Holiday Junkie is ready for all the holiday magic! Let’s get festive people!” she posted to Instagram on September 27.

5. Charli XCX and the Coachella 2025 Team

Charli XCX's Coachella 2025 performance serves as Halloween inspiration this year.

She told fans to turn it into a fun group costume by copying other pop stars like Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish.

6. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The famous cheerleading team keeps inspiring Halloween looks online. People are trying out their well-known "Thunderstruck" routine.

They’re wearing high ponytails, putting on the iconic uniforms, and showing off some sporty kicks to match the group’s lively vibes.

These costume ideas of celebrities are creatively combined with a certain retro touch and trend atmosphere.

They provide fans with more than enough choices that will allow their Halloween get-togethers to be extra special this year.