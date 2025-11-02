NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Halloween 2025 erupted into a celebrity catwalk, where the glitter‑clad elite threw everything they had into outdoing each other with creativity, sly humor and outright shock. From make‑overs to tongue‑in‑cheek pop‑culture callbacks, social feeds became a frenzy of images and commentary dissecting every reveal. Whether an A‑list turned icon or a musician dove headfirst into horror‑core, this year's holiday made it crystal clear that star‑studded costume culture is its own dazzling spectacle. And these 10 personalities had the internet buzzing.

Here are top 10 most talked-about celebrities for their Halloween looks in 2025

1. Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau made headlines this Halloween when he turned up in a costume that riffed on Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl show. He went full‑tilt as the 'Left Shark' leaning hard into a pop‑culture meme that's been circulating for a decade. The playful get‑up instantly set the internet abuzz, with social‑media chatter erupting over the prime minister’s salute to one of the iconic halftime moments, in music history.

2. JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance tossed his gravitas aside for a splash of Halloween mischief, unveiling a surprisingly whimsical new look that caught many off guard. He posted a photo of himself sporting a wig, a touch that lit up timelines across social media in an instant. The light‑hearted snap peeled back a seen layer of humor from the Vice President and comment sections quickly swelled with laughs, emojis and playful reactions to his holiday transformation.

3. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum again cemented her reputation as the queen of Halloween make‑overs this year, morphing herself into the Medusa. Her 2025 ensemble was nothing of a body overhaul; she sported a fake forked tongue, animatronic serpents winding over her crown and a glimmering layer of scales that covered her from scalp, to soles. The finishing flourish came in the form of contacts, which gave the mythic Gorgon, famed for a gaze that can turn onlookers to stone, an unsettling almost tangible presence.

4. Tyla

African vocalist Tyla veered off the beaten path of celebrity Halloween costumes this season, opting instead for a dash of internet meme magic. The "Water" chart‑topper executed a near‑perfect facsimile of Nevaeh's laughing GIF, a clip that now sits among the most instantly recognizable reaction memes, on the web. From the coiffure’s exactitude to the twist of the mouth to Tyla's obsessive attention to minutiae, fans were forced to stare twice. Her clever nod set the feed on fire, prompting a rush of posts, on X and Instagram, comparisons, meme mash‑ups and a flood of shout‑outs praising her humor and pop‑culture savvy. The look didn't showcase Tyla's side; it cemented her standing as one of the rare stars who truly get the rhythm of internet culture.

5. Jack Bieber

Jack Bieber, the son of pop star Justin, made headlines this Halloween with a tribute that sent fans buzzing. He paid homage to his dad's pop era by stepping out in a full‑blown 'My World Tour' look, hoodie, white high‑tops and the unmistakable swagger that propelled Bieber to fame in the early 2010s. The costume quickly became the talk of the internet, with fans replaying the gesture and lavishing Jack with praise, for honoring one of his father's most iconic periods. Some even cracked jokes that the younger Bieber had "brought 2010 back for a night," a remark that has locked his look into the list of this year's buzzed‑about celebrity Halloween tributes.

6. Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a splash this Halloween, evoking the gilded siren, from Netflix's 'Love, Death & Robots' episode "Jibaro." She posted the metamorphosis on Instagram, swathed in a gold bodysuit, an embroidered mantle and eye‑catching adornments that nailed the animated figure's iconic visual motif. Her scrupulous eye for minutiae and daring decision promptly harvested a chorus of approbation across platforms, with admirers hailing her for materializing the fantastical siren in flesh.

The figure introduced in the 2022 episode directed by Alberto Mielgo has become renowned for the blend of striking beauty and danger, a golden enchantress whose spectral aura pulls a deaf knight into a treacherous encounter, rendering Lisa's performance both visually dazzling and thematically resonant.

7. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has really created quite an impression during this Halloween, as she entered the world of one of the most seductive villains of DC, Poison Ivy. The singer and actress dedicated herself to the changes, appearing in a bright green outfit with foliage details and combining it with a red hair that best exemplified the image of the comic book character. The botanical seductress created by Lovato was a balance of fierce and glamorous, with dramatic makeup and self-assured folds that were an homage to the Poison Ivy, who had a signature look.

The appearance soon gained widespread attention as one of the most discussed celebrity costumes of the season, and people admired her creativity and attention to detail, sharing photos of her Halloween getup on social media.

8. Ice Spice

Ice Spice swept through this Halloween with her all-playful version of the favorite anime character, Sailor Moon. Replacing her typical Y2K-influenced street style with a nostalgic pop-culture appearance, the Bronx-born rapper went all the way to the magical-girl style with all the iconic features of a blue skirt, red bow, knee-high boots, and twin-bun hairstyle of Sailor Moon. The change immediately attracted the attention of fans, and photos and videos crowded the social media during the night. Ice Spice was widely acclaimed to have intertwined her brash personality with a sense of nostalgia as an adult, with the anime classic outfit becoming the viral fashion phenomenon that fits her expanding brand of creative and conversation-starter outfits.

9. The Bieber Family

The Bieber family went to town with Halloween this year and dressed up as characters in the Pixar's The Incredibles as a perfectly-matched couple costume that had the internet abuzz. The couple appeared in smooth red superhero costumes with the recognizable 'I' logo on them, including gloves, masks, and Hailey flair. Their followership of the theme, including the meticulous style, and their assertive poses made them an outstanding part of Hollywood Halloween elite. The couple had fans inundating social media with compliments about their playful and refined version of the animated superhero family, making it yet again clear that the Biebers understand how to make a costume moment go viral.

10. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is known for combining her love of music and fashion with her love of anime, so her recent cosplay could be her best one so far. The rapper portrayed herself as half-human or half-curse in the popular manga and anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, to reveal the extent of her affection to Japanese pop culture.

Choso, with his abilities to control the blood and his convoluted backstory, is a fan favorite, and Megan managed to embody his spirit perfectly. She wore a long white kimono-like robe, a glossy black scarf and exaggerated red details on her makeup that reflected the power which is a hallmark of the character. Completing the ensemble with spiked hair buns, the "Her" hitmaker easily imbued the anime aesthetics with her trademark glam, and once again demonstrated the fact that her creativity does not end at the recording studio.

