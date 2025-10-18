The Twits movie complete character breakdown: Who voices who & where you have heard or seen them before

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Natalie Portman attends Netflix's "May December" Los Angeles Photo Call at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Twits, Netflix’s first feature-length adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1980 classic, began streaming on October 17, 2025. The film is co-written and directed by Phil Johnston, with animation by Jellyfish Pictures. The Twits reframes Mr and Mrs Twit as the grotesque masterminds of Twitlandia, a hazardous amusement park whose power grab forces two orphans and a community of magical animals to push back. Headliners Margo Martindale as Credenza Twit and Johnny Vegas as Jim Twit lead a voice cast that includes Natalie Portman as Mary Muggle Wump, Emilia Clarke as Pippa, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Beesha Balti, Ryan Lopez as Bubsy Mulch, Jason Mantzoukas as Mayor Wayne John John-John, Timothy Simons as Marty Muggle Wump and Alan Tudyk as the Sweet Toed Toad.

Johnston positions The Twits as a story about empathy outlasting cruelty. The soundtrack adds three originals by David Byrne, with Hayley Williams co-writing and performing the end credits track. Below is the complete voice cast with what they are known for, what the makers said and a release production guide.

The Twits voice cast: who plays who and where you have seen them

1) Margo Martindale as Credenza Twit: Leads The Twits and is known for The Americans. She played Claudia, the KGB handler.

2) Johnny Vegas as Jim Twit: co-leads The Twits and is known for Ideal. He played Moz, a small-time cannabis dealer.

3) Natalie Portman as Mary Muggle Wump: in The Twits, she voices the Muggle Wump mom, known for playing Nina Sayers in Black Swan.

4) Timothy Simons as Marty Muggle Wump: in The Twits, he is the Muggle Wump dad, known for Nobody Wants This.

5) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Beesha Balti: one of the orphans in The Twits, known for playing Devi in the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

6) Ryan Lopez as Bubsy Mulch: Beesha’s partner in The Twits, known for Primos.

7) Emilia Clarke as Pippa: an ally in The Twits, known for Game of Thrones. She played Daenerys Targaryen in the famous series.

8) Jason Mantzoukas as Mayor Wayne John John-John: Triperot politico in The Twits, known for The League.

9) Alan Tudyk as the Sweet Toed Toad: talkative amphibian in The Twits, known for Resident Alien.

10) Nicole Byer as Beverly Onion: Triperot townie in The Twits, known for Nailed It! She is the host and judge.

11) Mark Proksch as Horvis Dungle: an oddball presence in The Twits, known for What We Do in the Shadows.

12) Rebecca Wisocky as Dee Dumdie Dungle: Triperot insider in The Twits, known for Ghosts.

13) Charlie Berens as Gorb Klurb: local in The Twits, known for playing a Radio Host in Green and Gold.

What the makers said: Tone, changes from Dahl and the music plan for The Twits

Johnston frames the adaptation as a character-first reimagining that still carries the book’s moral center. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 5, 2025, Phil Johnston said,

“I’ve always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don’t know what this says about me, and I really don’t want to look into it.”

He added,

“I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can’t be allowed to win in our world.”

The music brief for The Twits pairs satire with warmth. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 5, 2025, Hayley Williams remarked,

“Being a part of this movie is like one pinch me moment after another. My favorite Roald Dahl book growing up was The Twits. ... I owe David Byrne for pulling me into the music for this.”

David Byrne stated,

“I reached out to Hayley Williams to collaborate on the end credits song.... We both agreed that it should serve to remind us that there is heart and connection in the story after all the unpleasantness depicted by Mr. and Mrs. Twit.”

Release date, plot and production for The Twits

The Twits started streaming globally on October 17, 2025. The runtime is one hour and 43 minutes. The Twits rise to power in Triperot, and two orphans, plus a magical animal, work together to stop them. Written, directed, and produced by Phil Johnston. Co-directors Katie Shanahan and Todd Demong. Additional writing by Meg Favreau. Produced by Maggie Malone and Daisy West. Animation by Jellyfish Pictures.

