The hit dating reality series Married at First Sight is coming back with season 19. The program will broadcast on Peacock on October 23, 2025.

Singles are matched with a spouse which are picked by experts on the show. The couple gets to meet each other for the first time on their wedding day.

The newlywed then goes on honeymoon and stays married for eight weeks. At the end of this experiment, they get to decide whether they want to stay together or get a divorce.

This season will take place in Austin, Texas, where 10 singles are going to be paired and they will unite on a journey with a lot of twists and turns.

In the upcoming season of Married at First Sight, viewers could also see a potential on-camera pregnancy.

Married at First Sight Season 19: Complete Cast List







Here is the list of couples who will be paired and guided by experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pia Holec and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

Josh and Jalyn

Josh is 31 years old and works as a contractor. He never had a stable family life while growing up and wants to be a part of a loving family. He hopes that the show and the experts will lead him to his perfect match.

Jalyn is 27 a 27-year-old realtor who prioritized her career over love after a bad dating experience. She is doing well professionally and now wants to find her life partner.

Jalyn feels that this once-in-a-lifetime journey is the best way to meet the love of her life.

Pat and Rhonda

Pat is a space operations consultant and was initially married for 30 years. The 59-year-old faced a marital crisis after his children left for college, which led to his divorce.

He believes that there are no guarantees in life, and sometimes taking a risk is the most rewarding path. He comes on the show with an open heart and is excited to see what comes next.

Rhonda works as a performance marketing executive and considers herself a true romantic at heart. She has been previously married twice and has four children. Now she is looking forward to finding her partner with the help of experts.

Derrek and Meghann

Derek is a 38-year-old working as a chief automator who has dated and lived all over the globe. He is ambitious and passionate about health and wellness, and wants somebody to have the same values.

Whereas 37-year-old realtor Meghann is looking for love after getting sick of dating apps. She struggles with work-life balance and looks to experts on Married at First Sight for guidance on finding love.

Chad and Belynda

A real estate executive, Chad, has always been in a relationship. He has been divorced three times and is not willing to give up on love. He is ready to find his life partner after being single for almost three years.

Belynda works as an esthetic sales consultant and is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life. She believes she has finally healed from her parents' divorce and is committed to building a lasting relationship.

Will and Brittney

Will is a 30-year-old consultant who has spent most of his life building his career and education.

He admits that he is not very good at dating, and that has led him to Married at First Sight. He is seeking a lifelong partner with the help of experts on the show.

Brittany had always wanted to get married, but her unsuccessful relationships had left a void in her heart. This is Brittany's second chance at Married at First Sight, where she hopes to find love, which she has craved for all along.

Stay tuned for more such updates.