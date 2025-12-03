What did Neil Patrick Harris say about Abby Lee Miller's Instagram post? HIMYM alum hilariously calls out Dance Moms star's heavily edited photos while she gushes over his Broadway show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Neil Patrick Harris plays poker during the World Poker Tour x Daniel Arsham Celebrity Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas on December 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Neil Patrick Harris was quick to call out Abby Lee Miller over a photo-editing on Instagram gone wrong. Miller had attended the first Broadway presentation of the comedic play ART by Yasmina Reza, which stars Neil Patrick, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden.



The Dance Moms alum later shared memories from the historic night on her Instagram, which featured snaps with the actors. She wrote in the caption:

“If you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway. With these incredible comedic actors @nph @j_corden and @bobby_cannavale, on TV they are superstars, live on stage - their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward - such gracious, kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening in NY Theater!”

Heartfelt caption notwithstanding, Eagle-eyed Netizens were quick to notice an odd detail in the image of Miller and Harris.

The How I Met Your Mother actor’s skin looked heavily airbrushed, and his features were almost unrecognizable. Harris took to Miller’s comments to ask what she had done to his face:

“Ummm… what did you do to my face..?”

Miller explained that the heavy editing was to cover the effects of her battle with cancer

“Burkitt Lymphoma, 10 rounds of invasive chemo & a big birthday — so I’m sticking with the filters!” she explained, adding: “You, sir - always look fabulous no matter what!!!”

More details on the ART Broadway show starring Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden

ART is a comedy by Yasmina Reza about friendship and ego. The Broadway production began showing previews on August 28, 2025, at the Music Box Theater in New York City for a limited time.

The fan presale commenced on May 29, followed by the public sale the next day. The play, originally written in French, was translated into English by Christopher Hampton and was first performed on Broadway in February 1998.

It starred Alfred Molina, Victor Garber and Alan Alda.

Michael Schulman, who produced the 2025 edition of the play, stated that his first viewing of the play left a lasting impression on him.

“Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise and the power of art to change perspectives,”

