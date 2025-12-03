When does It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

Jeff Buckley at Glastonbury Festival © Getty

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley is an acclaimed music documentary detailing the life and art of the influential singer-songwriter, Jeff Buckley. The documentary got a limited theatrical release on August 8, 2025.

The film's wide digital release on Video On Demand (VOD) platforms occurred later in the month. The documentary became available to stream and purchase on August 26, 2025.

It also premieres on HBO and is made available for streaming on the HBO Max platform on December 4, 2025, as part of the Music Box series.

The film tells the story of the young, famous person with an amazing voice. His art that often broke the rules shocked the music world of the 1990s when he suddenly died at 30.

This took place after his first album, "Grace," which is now widely considered a classic, was released to a lot of positive press.

Digital release of It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley



The documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley was released on digital platforms on August 26, 2025. This date followed its theatrical run by just a few weeks. The film is available to stream and purchase across multiple VOD services.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley can be found on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango at Home, Plex, Google Play, and YouTube.

People can rent or buy the documentary on these services. Now, viewers can also watch the movie on the subscription service HBO Max.

Max, which used to be called HBO Max, gives US subscribers three different plans to choose from, and each one can be paid for monthly or yearly.

The Basic with Ads plan is the cheapest option. It costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. The Standard plan with no ads is priced at $18.49 a month or $184.99 a year, and it is in the middle of the three tiers.

Lastly, the Premium plan costs $22.99 a month or $229.99 a year and is the only level that lets you watch available titles in 4K Ultra HD. Both the Basic with Ads plan and the Standard plan let you watch videos in Full HD.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley plot

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley illuminates one of modern music's most influential and enigmatic figures. It talks about the life and work of Jeff Buckley, who became almost like a legend after his surprising death.

The movie talks about his musical talent and his only studio album, Grace, which got great reviews.

His powerful and personal version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" made him even more famous. Buckley went back to Memphis to get away from the public eye because he was under pressure to make his second album. The movie shows his sad accident.

He drowned in the Wolf River in Memphis in 1997. He left a lot of fans in shock and grief behind when he left this world, as well as an unfinished second album.

The movie uses footage from his archives that has never been seen before. It also has stories from people who knew him well.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley cast and contributors

The story of It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley is told through intimate accounts from those closest to him. His mother, Mary Guibert, provides insightful commentary. Former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, the musician known as Joan As Police Woman, also share their experiences.

Jeff's former bandmates, Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, contribute to the narrative. Luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann also appear in the documentary.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley streams on HBO Max.