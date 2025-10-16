Survivor 49's Jeremiah Ing reflects on brutal living conditions and near-constant hunger after three straight losses

Jeremiah Ing from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

Survivor 49 contestant Jeremiah Ing discussed the conditions his tribe faced and the challenges he endured after going to tribal council three times in a row.

In an interview with Men’s Journal on October 15, 2025, he described the physical and strategic difficulties he encountered during his time on the show. When asked about his experience at tribal, Jeremiah explained,

“I went to tribal three times in a row. Who would’ve thought I’d be on a disaster tribe? Going into that last one, I was so hungry and tired — I hadn’t slept — so I felt like I was in a coma, sleepwalking.”

He also noted the role of strategic decisions, explaining that Alex used his "idol," which meant he was going home regardless.

Jeremiah Ing on facing hunger, exhaustion, and challenges during Survivor 49

Enduring hunger and conditions at the camp

Jeremiah described the scarcity of food and the measures he took to survive. He explained that people in the tribe were eating crabs, snails, worms, and coconuts, and they did not have "fire" to cook or prepare food.

He also mentioned consulting the survival book only once for safety, primarily to identify which foods were poisonous. The book listed different fish, though the tribe did not have fishing gear, and it indicated that earthworms were high in protein, which led him to start a worm "farming" practice.

He reflected on his usual eating habits, noting,

“My biggest fear is not eating. I eat six meals a day in real life, same time every day.”

Jeremiah highlighted the environment and sleeping arrangements at the tribe’s camp. He explained that the group “weren’t sleeping,” with crabs crawling on them and biting their ankles at night, and that the temperatures alternated between cold and hot, causing brain fog.

He also noted that Jake Latimer was constantly coughing throughout the night and that the tribe slept on the beach, describing the overall situation as a disaster.

Tribe dynamics and Tribal Council

Jeremiah discussed the dynamics among tribemates and the decisions made during tribal council. He explained that he realized Sophi Balerdi had "flipped" on him after she asked about his conversation with Alex Moore, noting that he and Alex had not discussed strategy but connected on a friendship level.

He also clarified that he considered using his Shot in the Dark but decided against it because he feared that if there was a tie between Alex and Sophi and he did not have a vote, he would be eliminated, describing it as a "risk."

Additionally, he addressed the effect of other votes, noting that Alex played his "idol," which meant he was going to be sent home regardless of his own decisions. Regarding potential changes in voting, he said,

“I did campaign against Sophi, which you’re supposed to do, but she was somebody I worked with the whole game. It makes sense why she voted against me.”

Health and safety challenges

Jeremiah detailed a specific health incident involving his tribemate, Jake Latimer. He explained that he and Alex were in the shelter when he was taking a nap, the only time he managed to get some rest, when Jake called them down because he had been bitten by a snake.

Upon seeing the bite marks, Alex referred to the survival book and confirmed that the snake was "venomous." Jeremiah noted that, while they were playing a competitive game, such situations highlight real-life dangers. He added that Survivor is a game and “shouldn’t be life-threatening."

