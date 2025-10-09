"This is a major loss": Survivor 49 fans react to Jeremiah's elimination in the latest episode

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 aired a new episode on October 8, 2025, which saw two contestants exiting the show.

While one was a medevac, the other was voted off by their fellow contestants.

Titled Lovable Losers, the segment showcased Jeremiah Ing being eliminated by his Kele tribesmates following Jake Latimer’s exit from the show after he was bitten by a banded sea krait.

After Jake’s medical emergency and eventual departure, the Kele tribe was left with three people: Jeremiah, Sophi, and Alex.

Sophi and Jeremiah initially wanted to target Alex since he had a hidden idol in his possession.

However, Sophi decided to blindside Jeremiah, her closest ally, scared he might join forces with Alex to backstab her.

Her decision to play both sides ultimately changed the direction of the entire game.

At Tribal Council, Jeremiah followed the plan, casting his vote for Alex, whereas the other two voted to evict him.

Jeremiah’s vote, however, was not valid because Alex had chosen to play his idol and save himself from elimination.

Consequently, with two votes in his name, Jeremiah was eliminated from the survivalist series.

Survivor 49 fans took to X to share their thoughts on Jeremiah’s exit, with many saying he was unfairly sent home.

“Jeremiah?! That sucks he was such a great character and his laugh was maniacal. This is a major loss,” a netizen commented.

Many Survivor 49 fans sympathized with Jeremiah, as some said he was “robbed.”

“Jeremiah deserves better! We have been robbed,” a fan wrote.

“I’m shocked Jeremiah is out so early. I thought he’d go far and that Alex would vote out Sophi,” another one commented.

“I hate to see Jeremiah go out this way. He was a unique personality and for someone who stood out so much to integrate into the group like he did speaks highly of him IMO. I hoped his relationship with Sophi could save him but that idol was too threatening,” one X user reacted.

Other Survivor 49 fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“IF SOPHI AND JEREMIAH HADN'T BOTH LOOKED AT ALEX SO OBVIOUSLY I THINK HE WOULDN'T HAVE PLAYED IT --- Jeremiah gets voted out and we only really got that ONE episode with his dastardlly laugh -- WE WERE CHEATED…” a person wrote.

“Jeremiah was the only redeeming factor of the blue tribe,” another netizen commented.

“Ohhhhhh I didn’t want to lose Jeremiah this early though,” a fan posted.

What led to Jeremiah’s elimination in the latest episode of Survivor 49?

At the start of the episode, Jeremiah joined forces with Sophi, hoping to take out Alex, who had found their camp’s idol.

The two of them believed that if Alex were out of the race, then the idol would be put back into play for one of them to find.

Shortly after, their tribemate, Jake, was sent home after doctors advised him not to participate in the show’s physically challenging tasks.

With that, the Kele tribe was reduced to just three people.

For the immunity challenge, the Survivor contestants had to step into the water to collect puzzle pieces from an obstacle course in order to complete the puzzle first.

The first two tribes to complete the task would earn immunity and supplies.

Despite Kele’s efforts, Hina and Uli outperformed them, emerging victorious.

As a result, the Kele tribe prepared to meet host Jeff Probst at the Tribal Council.

Before heading into that, Sophi and Jeremiah had a private conversation, in which they agreed to take out “the guy with an idol in his pocket.”

To pull off their plan, they decided to make Alex trust one of them enough not to play his idol.

It was Sophi’s strategy to portray Jeremiah in a negative light to him, so Alex would begin to trust her.

However, she changed her strategy when she overheard Jeremiah and Alex talking about making her their common target.

Consequently, she tricked Alex into believing Jeremiah wanted to go after him.

As a result, Alex and Sophi voted to eliminate Jeremiah, putting an end to his time on the show.

In his exit interview, Jeremiah stated that he was “thankful” for the opportunity and the experience, even if there were “so many lows at tribe Kele.”

Stay tuned for more updates.