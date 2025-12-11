The Cult Behind The Killer - The Andrea Yates Story release date, where to watch, and more

The Cult Behind The Killer - The Andrea Yates Story (Image via ID)

In the summer of 2001, Andrea Yates drowned her five young children in the family bathtub in Houston, Texas. This heartbreaking case drew global attention and raised questions about mental health, family pressures, and outside influences.

Now, 25 years later, Investigation Discovery (ID) presents The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story, a three-part docuseries that dives deeper into the factors behind the tragedy.

The series explores how Yates, who suffered from severe postpartum depression and psychosis, was affected by the teachings of a rogue preacher and his group.

Premiering on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/PT, viewers can watch the full marathon on ID. After airing, all episodes will stream on Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Directed and produced by Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, the docuseries The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story features interviews with key figures like Yates' husband, Rusty Yates, and survivors from the preacher's group, including David De La Isla and Moses Storm. It also includes archival footage and expert insights on mind-control tactics in cults.

When and where to stream The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story

The docuseries, The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story, will air on Investigation Discovery as a special three-hour event on January 6, 2026.

Investigation Discovery is a true crime channel available on a variety of platforms, including Comcast, DirecTV, and Dish Network.

If viewers do not have access to a television channel, stream it on Max.

Max offers a pricing plan starting at 9.99 USD per month, with options for ad-free watching.

Also, it is available to international viewers through either their Max app access or website access, depending on their country of residence. There exists a trailer officially uploaded on YouTube.

The official synopsis states:

“The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story examines the life and crimes of Andrea Yates through new interviews and archival material, investigating claims that the influence of a rogue street preacher and cult-like teachings shaped the vulnerable mother’s delusions. The three-part series pieces together testimony, expert analysis, and previously unseen documents to ask whether outside manipulation, combined with severe postpartum psychosis, contributed to one of America’s most tragic family murders.”

This summary sets the stage for an examination of external pressures alongside Yates' health challenges.

Everything you need to know about The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story

This docu-series, The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story, will be a three-part series with episodes that will air as a continuous three-hour event when it premieres.

There are no titles for individual episodes, but it will span the timeframe of the Yates trial.

The first episode would most likely be about Andrea Yates’ life, her marriage, and any early signs of her mental illness. The second episode can cover their experience with the preacher’s influence and how it escalated.

The third episode can look into events that occurred on June 20, 2001, as well as the trials that followed. The episodes are tied together hour by hour through interviews and footage as it explores the lessons of cult studies.

There are also lessons from experts in psychological manipulation that are not exploitative.

No additional episodes are planned beyond these three, making it a concise yet thorough retelling. For updates on episode details, follow ID's official channels.

The story of Andrea Yates in The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story

Andrea Yates was brought up in a tight-knit family in Houston, Texas. She was a very accomplished swimmer as a child and aspired to participate in the Olympics.

Andrea met Rusty in college, and they were united in a Christian wedding in 1993.

Together, they produced five beautiful children, named Noah, John, Paul, Luke, and Mary, while Rusty toiled away as an engineer.

Andrea homeschooled their nine children and ran the house, though it all proved too much for her.

Following her fourth child, she suffered her initial depression episode, which landed her in a hospital.

But her depression accelerated with the arrival of her daughter, Mary, in 2000. Yates became distant, with a disturbing concern that Satan reached her children.

On June 20, 2001, she drowned her children, one by one, in the bathtub, thinking that it would save their souls from hell. She phoned Rusty from work to confess.

Yates was initially convicted of capital murder in 2002 but won an appeal in 2006 due to flawed testimony on postpartum psychosis.

A retrial found her not guilty by reason of insanity, and she has lived in a mental health facility since.

Her case spotlighted gaps in mental health support for new mothers and influenced laws on postpartum care. Today, at age 62, Yates receives ongoing treatment.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story.

