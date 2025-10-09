Tribe swap announced in Survivor: Four players switch to new Hina tribe next week

Jeff Probst: Host of Survivor (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 returned with Episode 3, titled “Lovable Losers,” on October 8, 2025.

The episode ended with host Jeff Probst announcing a major change in the game, a tribe swap. The preview for the next episode showed four players moving to the yellow Hina tribe, signaling the start of a new phase in the competition.

The episode focused on the Kele tribe’s continued struggles and a rare medical evacuation after Jake Latimer was bitten by a sea krait.

Probst described the event as “extremely rare,” adding that the bite came from a “highly venomous” snake not previously seen in the show’s history.

Jake’s departure left Alex Moore, Sophi Balerdi, and Jeremiah Ing to face another difficult Tribal Council, which resulted in Jeremiah’s elimination and reduced Kele to two members.

As the episode closed, Probst informed the remaining contestants that “all players are switching tribes.”

The preview showed Sophi Balerdi, Savannah Louie, Jawan Pitts, and Rizo Velovic wearing new yellow Hina buffs, suggesting that new alliances and strategies would soon emerge.

The swap promises to change the balance of power between the three tribes, Kele, Uli, and Hina, heading into the next stage of Survivor 49.

Kele’s decline and medical emergency in Survivor 49

The episode opened with the Kele tribe facing ongoing challenges in the game.

Down to four members, the group referred to themselves as the “lovable losers” after multiple losses. Without fire, food, or steady water, they were struggling to recover physically and mentally.

Their difficulties worsened when Jake Latimer was bitten by a venomous sea snake near the camp’s shoreline.

Alex Moore immediately identified the species as the “black and white banded sea snake” listed in their camp guide as dangerous.

Medical staff arrived quickly to treat Jake, and the production team transported him to Base Camp for further evaluation.

Jeff Probst later told the cast that Jake had suffered a “highly toxic venomous snake bite,” but the medical team determined it was a dry bite, meaning no venom was released.

“Even without venom, we can’t return him to such an unforgiving situation,” Probst explained.

Jake’s removal from the game left Alex, Sophi, and Jeremiah in a difficult position. Without their teammate, they had to prepare for another Tribal Council. Sophi discussed with Jeremiah the idea of targeting Alex, saying,

“If we can send Alex home, that idol might go back into play.”

However, Alex’s decision to use his Hidden Immunity Idol changed the outcome, ensuring his safety and leaving the tribe with only two remaining players.

Tribe swap announcement and next week’s preview in Survivor 49

At the end of the episode, host Jeff Probst gathered all three tribes for an announcement that marked a turning point in Survivor 49.

“All players are switching tribes,” he said, revealing that the current tribal divisions would no longer remain the same.

The preview clip that followed showed Sophi Balerdi, Savannah Louie, Jawan Pitts, and Rizo Velovic wearing new yellow Hina buffs, confirming that the tribe swap would take effect in the next episode.

This shift is expected to create new alliances and break old ones. Steven Ramm, a member of the Hina tribe, was heard saying, “Shannon is like a shark in a spiritual guru’s body,” hinting at new dynamics that will emerge with the reshuffle.

The Uli and Hina tribes, who had maintained stronger records so far, will now have to adjust to new team structures and balance the numbers gained from the swap.

The episode also highlighted Rizo Velovic’s earlier discovery of the Beware Advantage at Uli.

“It’s for all of us,” Rizo said, emphasizing teamwork before the twist was revealed.

Stay tuned for more updates.