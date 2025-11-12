"That would be really exciting": Big Brother's Rachel Reilly hopes to be cast on Survivor

Big Brother star Rachel Reilly (Image via Getty)

Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly, who has competed on the CBS social experiment series three times and won once in 2022, recently opened up to TV Insider in an exclusive interview that she hopes to test her skills on another CBS reality competition, Survivor, next, as she says:

I would love to test my mental fortitude and my skills on Survivor, out on that island. So, I’m hoping for that to happen. That would be really exciting.

Rachel is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful on November 13, 2025, and November 14, 2025, in scenes with Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), and Heather Tom (Katie Logan), making her 30th and 31st appearances on the show.

It has been a long-running tradition in the soap opera of featuring Big Brother contestants when their seasons end.

Reilly first featured in 2010 and then went on to appear in 2014, while she says she has been manifesting this one since she went on Big Brother.

One of the biggest things I was hoping for going into Big Brother was that I would get to have another walk-on role on Bold and the Beautiful, I was so excited.

Here's what Big Brother star Rachel Reilly said about being cast on Survivor

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly opened up about her next big goal of joining the cast of Survivor.

Fresh off her third Big Brother season and celebrating her return to The Bold and the Beautiful, where she’ll make her 30th and 31st appearances, Reilly shared that she’s ready to push herself in a whole new way.

She says she is hoping to join Survivor, where she would love to test her mental strength and physical skills on Fiji Island.

Reilly, who’s also currently filming the upcoming movie The Other Side of the Window, where she plays a red carpet host, said Survivor feels like a natural next step in her reality television journey.

With Survivor 49 concluding in December and CBS preparing for the milestone 50th season in 2026, her timing might be perfect, and she would not be the first Big Brother alum to enter the show as a winner, like Hayden Moss, and fan-favorites such as Cirie Fields and Caleb Reynolds have already crossed that path.

Talking about whether she would return to Big Brother again, Reilly did not hesitate and noted:

If it were an all-winner season, I would absolutely be honored to be part of that cast.

She further added with a laugh, saying that,

I’m hoping that they do something where it’s legends or winners. And maybe a little bit shorter than 90 days. I’m a mom of two young kids, so leaving for 90 days is a lot. But I think that I would absolutely love to go back, and next time I’m coming for that mastermind.

Rachel further reflected on her long-standing connection with Big Brother, which solidified her career in the reality television industry, as she said,

To play such a major role in the franchise of Big Brother, it’s been such an honor. I love the game. I’m a student of the game, and I’ve just enjoyed my experience so much. Every time I’ve gone back, it’s been another really cool, life-changing, iconic moment for me. I met my husband for the first time. I went back, I won the game. This time, I am the only person now that can say they’ve never been nominated or evicted from the show. It was so much fun to go back and to be able to play the game again.

Looking back on her career, Reilly could not hide her gratitude for how far her reality TV journey has taken her as she expressed that Big Brother literally has changed her life, reflecting that it would always have a special place in her heart, adding that,

It’s just been such an incredible adventure and journey, and I think it’s just getting started. I’m excited for what the future holds.

