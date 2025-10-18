Celebrity Big Brother and holiday-themed Reindeer Games missing from upcoming schedule

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother’s popular spin-offs, Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother Reindeer Games, have no plans to return to screens for a while, per producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan’s statements to Entertainment Weekly, published on October 17, 2025.

When asked if viewers could expect to see the Celebrity version in February 2026, Allison said:



“It doesn’t look like it. I think it would be fantastic, but it’s just other factors beyond our control. But you can ask CBS.”



Celebrity Big Brother has been absent from TV schedules for almost four years following its premiere in 2018.

As for Reindeer Games, which debuted in 2023, taking nine previous houseguests and putting them in a special format relying purely on competitions, Allison confirmed that there were no plans to air the special holiday spin-off in 2025.



“Oh my Go, we would love it to come back. We think it deserves to be out there, whether it’s in the winter, whether it’s summer games, spring games, or, you know, Halloween Horror Games, or whatever,” she said.



According to her, it was possibly the mid-December timing, when TV ratings did not generally do well, that was the major problem.

More details on the shelving of Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother Reindeer Games







While reflecting on the network’s decision to put the two spin-offs on hold, Allison pointed out that timing was possibly the major factor that created the situation.

Although Reindeer Games was loved by fans and appreciated by netizens, it was not “quite as successful,” per Allison.

It was the reason why the producers then pitched the show to CBS as one that could work any time of the year, under any name.



“We designed the format that could be skinned in any way,” Rich said.



The new format could include Halloween-themed stunts, or be based around Valentine’s Day or even Easter.

However, if a version of Reindeer Games were to come out during a different time of the year, it would be equally important to familiarize the audience with the change and create a regular habit-viewing viewership.



“I think you have to teach an audience that it’s there. Because I think our fans would love the show if everyone knew exactly when it was on. Because people are such. It’s like, ‘What’s on in the summer?’ and you show up and it’s there,” Rich explained.



The Big Brother producer added that the downside of the process was that it would take “a minute” for everyone to know that the show existed.

Ultimately, it came down to “schedule availability.”

Rich mentioned that CBS already had a “successful scripted business,” but even then, he did not dismiss the idea of a new show entirely.

He stated that they needed to find the “right time” when CBS would require something new and would have airtime for it.



“We didn’t hear anything negative about it,” Allison concurred.



She added that she would love to see the alumni play, but ultimately, it was not in their control.

Regardless, Allison shared that they would produce it the moment a demand for it was created.

Like Rich, she mentioned that it all came down to “availability in the schedule.”

Consequently, viewers will have to wait until CBS has time for the Big Brother spin-offs.

Until then, fans can look forward to season 28 of the regular version of the reality series.

Stay tuned for more updates.