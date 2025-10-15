Cameron Barnes opens up on Big Brother UK chaos after George Gilbert was kicked out for offensive language

Cameron B from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram @bbuk)

Big Brother UK faced another major event this week when contestant George Gilbert was removed from the house after repeated use of offensive language.

Recently evicted housemate Cameron Barnes spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail and shared how the contestants reacted to the sudden decision and what followed inside the house.

Cameron was the third person to be evicted from this year’s series after losing the public vote to Richard and Elsa.

His exit came during a tense week that also saw Caroline receive a formal warning for remarks directed at fellow housemate Zelah.

Cameron described the atmosphere in the house as uncertain after George was called to the Diary Room late at night and never returned.

The production team later confirmed that George had been removed from the show. Cameron said the housemates were left “shocked” and “confused,” not knowing how his exit would affect nominations or the next eviction.

Cameron recalls the moment George was removed from Big Brother UK

Cameron explained how the removal happened without warning.

“It was pretty crazy,” he said. “We’d all gone to sleep, and then we heard, ‘Can George come to the Diary Room immediately.’ We thought it was a task.”

He said that there were no alarms or lights as usual and that everyone assumed it was part of a game.

When George did not return, Big Brother informed the group that he had been removed. “Everyone was just in shock really,” Cameron said.

George, a parish councillor, had already received several warnings from producers about his language. He was removed after making comments that were considered antisemitic. In a video posted after his removal, George said,

“I want to put an end to antisemitism or any other form of discrimination. But I said I understand why people are sceptical about some Jewish conspiracy at the top of the pecking order.”

ITV confirmed his removal, saying, “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother house with immediate effect.”

The broadcaster did not air the offensive comments due to content standards.

Cameron said that when George left, the other housemates were unsure how it would affect the ongoing eviction process. “We were all just trying to make sense of it,” he said, adding that many thought the situation might have been a twist or secret task.

Caroline’s warning and Cameron’s friendship with Nancy in Big Brother UK

During the same week, Caroline received a formal warning from Big Brother for a comment directed at another contestant.

Cameron said he believed the remark was wrong but hoped viewers would not judge her entirely by that moment.

“She has a heart of gold,” he said. “It was a rash thing she said, but hopefully it’s not portrayed as who she is as a person.”

Caroline continues in the competition after being warned about her behaviour.

Cameron also spoke about his friendship with fellow contestant Nancy.

“We had a lot of heart-to-heart chats that never got aired,” he said. “We were very close.”

He added that Nancy was emotional when he was evicted, saying,

“She started tearing up and cried a bit in the Diary Room.”

Cameron said he hopes to reconnect with Nancy once the show ends.

“I presume we’ll probably see each other again when this is all done,” he said.

He also suggested that Nancy could become a more central figure in the house in the coming weeks.

“I think she might be the new troublemaker after her recent rule break,” he said.

Producers have now confirmed that the next eviction will feature a twist.

The contestant who receives the most public votes will not actually leave the house but will instead move into a secret room. They will be joined by two former housemates who were previously voted out early in the series.

Big Brother UK continues to air on ITV2 and ITVX.

____________________________________________

