Big Brother alum Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo celebrate the gender reveal of their twins

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo (Image via Instagram/ @elfitvic)

Congratulations are in order as Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are celebrating the gender reveal of their twins. The couple recently announced that they are expecting twins in September.

As they made the big gender reveal, the pair was surrounded by their close friends and family to learn the exciting news. Franzel and Arroyo have a 4-year-old son, Arrow.

Nicole also took this moment to reveal that she and Victor have already started talking about baby names while pointing out that, ironically, they had one boy name and one girl name picked out, so they will try them out for the next month or so to see if they stick.

The pair met during the filming of season 18 of Big Brother.

Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo unveil gender reveal party details

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the television pair disclosed all the details about the gender reveal party, along with some unexpected information. The pair revealed that they opened the gender envelope in front of their close family and friends, and then shot up poppers to announce all at the same time, as they all found out together.

Nicole revealed that it was not the original plan.

"I gave the envelope to my mom before the gender reveal party to make a balloon popping game for us and after we popped all the balloons with no results, she handed us the envelope and said she didn't open it and wanted us to have that moment to find out first," she continues.

Arrow is also excited to welcome his siblings, as Nicole and Franzel explain,

"Arrow is so so excited! He said before we knew there were two that he wanted one of each, a sister and a brother, and now there really are two!" Franzel explains. "He knew it all before we did." "I'm looking forward to the baby cuddles and watching Arrow become the best big brother."

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo open up about parenthood

Earlier in August, Nicole and Victor revealed that they had been trying for another child and had been trying for three years to get pregnant.

The pair finally confirmed that they are expecting twins. Nicole expressed her excitement while calling it a beautiful gift from God.

However, the Big Brother alum admitted that she felt so sick during the first trimester and soon started to go around the 8-week mark, which, with her first pregnancy, she did not show until around twenty weeks. She further explained,

"I joked there must be two babies in there, and when there really was, I was happy-shocked," she continued. "I've always wanted to have twins, and they run in my family!" "My last pregnancy was a cakewalk. This one is completely opposite," says Franzel. "I'm already having sciatica pain and all other symptoms of being 30 weeks pregnant. Having two in there is a lot different than having one. I need to be more careful with my workload this time around."

Stay tuned for more updates.