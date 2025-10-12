Who is Big Brother UK star Caroline Monk’s famous ex? Details explored

Caroline from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram @bbuk)

Big Brother returned to ITV2 on September 28, 2025, introducing a new group of contestants, including PR professional Caroline “Monkey” Monk.

During her entrance on Sunday night, Caroline spoke about her personal life, mentioning she had been engaged five times. Soon after, reports identified one of her former partners as television and radio presenter Matthew Wright.

Caroline, 56, previously dated Wright, who hosted Channel 5’s topical debate show The Wright Stuff from 2000 to 2018. The pair began their relationship in 2003 and were seen together at public events during that period.

In 2005, while out with Wright in London’s Primrose Hill, Caroline was attacked in a “happy slapping” incident, a trend at the time where attackers filmed assaults on mobile phones.

She was undergoing breast cancer treatment then. Wright said, “When people go around torturing and abusing people with cancer, it makes you wonder what kind of world we live in.”

Caroline, who has worked with several high-profile entertainers, said in the show’s introduction that she wanted to experience something different from her usual life.

She added that being in the Big Brother UK house would allow her to reflect on personal growth and reconnect with herself. She is now one of the contestants facing early eviction following a public vote during the launch episode.

Big Brother UK star Caroline Monk and Matthew Wright’s past relationship

Caroline Monk dated television presenter Matthew Wright in the early 2000s.

Wright was known for presenting The Wright Stuff, a live morning discussion show on Channel 5. The pair attended several events together between 2003 and 2006, before ending their relationship after three years.

During that period, Caroline worked in public relations and wrote a column for Closer magazine. In 2005, she was attacked while walking with Wright in north London.

The assault was filmed by a group of teenagers and later investigated by police. Caroline said afterward:

“I was left in tears after being knocked to the ground.”

The attack occurred while she was recovering from breast cancer treatment and was witnessed by her mother.

Following the incident, Wright publicly commented on the cruelty of the attack. He later married Amelia Wright in 2010 and continues to appear as a regular guest on ITV’s This Morning.

Caroline has continued her PR career, working with high-profile artists including Kylie Minogue, Dionne Warwick, and The Who.

Caroline Monk’s time in the Big Brother UK house

Before entering the Big Brother house, Caroline said she looked forward to disconnecting from technology and social media.

“I’ve had my phone since 1994. That’s a long time,” she said in her pre-show interview.

She added that she wanted to “pretend the world is beautiful” and enjoy a quiet break from daily life.

Inside the house, Caroline described herself as playful yet emotional. “I like to joke around and do practical jokes, but I probably cry a lot too,” she shared.

During the live launch, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced a twist that placed Caroline, Emily, and Sam at risk of the first eviction after receiving “evil eye” votes from the public.

In a recent episode of Big Brother UK, Caroline made an offensive remark during a game of spin the bottle. She misgendered Zelah by saying “she’s a girl,” which caused shock and silence among the housemates. She was later called to the Diary Room and given a warning for her comment.

