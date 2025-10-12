Did Katy Perry just go public with Justin Trudeau? Steamy yacht photos say so

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted on a romantic getaway in the singer's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara on October 11. In a series of photos posted by The Daily Mail, the "Firework" hitmaker was seen in a black swimsuit, while the former Canadian prime minister lounged shirtless in denim pants.

In one photo, the singer wrapped her arms around Trudeau’s neck as he appeared to whisper in her ear. Another snapshot reportedly captured by a tourist in a passing boat showed Trudeau’s hand on the singer’s bottom as they hugged each other on the yacht’s deck. The couple also shared a passionate kiss.



According to Page Six, a witness reported that the singer’s yacht pulled up next to a whale-watching party, and she and Trudeau were kissing. They added that they didn’t realise Perry was with Trudeau until they spotted the tattoo on his arm.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship timeline explored

The couple sparked dating rumours in July 2025, after they were spotted on a dinner date at the Le Violon restaurant in Montreal. Photos shared by TMZ showed the couple all smiles as they enjoyed their meal. Eyewitnesses reported that the couple shared cocktails, several dishes and a lobster. They reportedly went to the kitchen to personally thank the staff waiting for them before leaving.

After their dinner date, they enjoyed a stroll at Mount Royal Park in Montreal. Katy Perry looked casual in a white shirt tied above her stomach, jeans, white flats and a wide-rimmed hat. Rudeau mimicked the singer’s style in a navy blue tee, jeans and sneakers. The former prime minister appeared at Perry’s Lifetimes tour in Canada.

Reports that their relationship had cooled off surfaced in August 2025, with The Daily Mail quoting a source:

"She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

In September, a source told US Weekly that Perry and Trudeau were ‘still speaking and are very interested in each other’, but trying to keep things ‘private’.

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who had been together for almost a decade, announced their split in June 2025. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023.