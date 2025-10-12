What time does Task season 1 episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Task season 1 episode 6, ‘’Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river,’’ is set to premiere on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.

Task’s episode fifth, Vagrants, has now revealed the much-awaited secret: Who is the mole in Tom’s task force? Well, Grasso turned out to be the one who was leaking the confidential information. He kept updating Jayson about the leads they got in the drug house robbery case and even handed him Ray’s phone, leading to Cliff’s death.

The sixth episode of Task will now delve deep into Grasso’s character, revealing how he is connected to Dark Hearts and what his reasons are for betraying the FBI.

On the other hand, Perry has now accidentally killed Eryn as he learned that she was helping Robbie and his team, taking revenge for Billy’s death. Jayson has not yet learned that his wife is dead, and this could create a huge rift between the two in the upcoming episode.

The previous episode ended on a major cliffhanger, where the Task Force and the Dark Hearts were almost on their way to take Robbie down. Dark Hearts got a tip-off from Freddy Frais, whom Robbie reached out to for a drug deal. Meanwhile, Aleah informed Tom about Meave’s DNA being found on the bucket, which Sam was carrying with him when they headed to the truck depot, planning to escape.

Tom went to meet Meave, but he encountered Robbie instead, and Robbie held him hostage and asked him to drive to the spot where he and Freddy were about to meet. Meave is now at the FBI Headquarters, handing back Sam, whom Robbie has brought with him the night their drug robbery plan failed.

The upcoming episode will likely unravel the aftermath of this cliffhanger, revealing whether Robbie manages to outsmart his pursuers or gets dragged deeper into the chaos he’s desperately trying to escape.

Task season 1 episode 6, ‘’Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river,’’ is set to be released on October 12, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at the usual 9 a.m. ET slot. The show drops at different times worldwide. Refer to the table below for the release times of Task Season 1, Episode 6, in your region.

Region Release date and day Time Pacific Time (PT) October 12, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) October 12, 2025 9:00 PM UK (BST) October 13, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) October 13, 2025 3:00 AM India (IST) October 13, 2025 6:30 AM Australia (AEST) October 13, 2025 11:00 AM

How many episodes are there in Task season 1?

The miniseries consists of seven episodes, and the show is almost coming to an end, with its finale episode to be released on October 19, 2025. The season is now down to its final two episodes. All the remaining five episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Task

Episode number Title Release date 1 Crossings September 7, 2025 2 Family Statements September 14, 2025 3 Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness September 21, 2025 4 All Roads September 28, 2025 5 Vagrants October 5, 2025 6 Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River October 12, 2025 7 A Still Small Voice October 19, 2025

