Task season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Is Robbie dead?

Task season 1 episode 6, titled, ‘’Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river,” directly dives into the narrative where Task Force, Dark Hearts, and Robbie’s confrontation was about to happen in the woods.

The episode opens with Tom and Robbie holding each other at gunpoint, and Dark Hearts’ leader Perry asks his gang to step back, but Jayson doesn’t. He fires a shot at Robbie, leading to complete chaos. Everyone gets split. Tom faces Perry inside a cabin, while Jayson chases Robbie into the woods in pursuit of the duffel bag full of drug money.

However, Robbie drops the bag into the river. They both start fighting with each other, with Robbie choking Jayson, taking revenge for Billy’s death, but Jayson stabs Robbie with a knife, leading to his death.

However, Tom came to the rescue, but Robbie died in the car before they could reach the hospital.

So, the drug house crew’s every member is now dead, including Robbie. Not just that, there’s one more member who died from the Task Force, and that’s Lizzie. First, she got nearly shot by Shane (Dark Hearts’ member), later Jayson and Perry hit her with their car while trying to escape.

Robbie is dead, but he actually won the game in Task season 1 episode 6

Toward the end of the episode, the tables were turned when Shelly (Ray’s wife) arrived at Robbie’s place and handed Meave a duffel bag full of money. Well, how did that happen? How was Robbie able to fool Dark Hearts? Maybe his plan will be revealed in the finale episode, and also what Meave is going to do with that money.

Whether she’ll hand it over to the FBI or use it for herself to start a new life and raise Robbie’s two kids, that’s something we’ll find out later. But one thing’s certain: Robbie didn’t let Perry or Jayson get their hands on anything.

When Perry and Jayosn went looking for the bag by the river, they did find one, but it was filled with nothing but newspapers. Robbie fooled them by taking them to the spot where he and Freddy were about to make the drug deal.

He knew what was coming, which is why he teamed up with Shelly, made a plan, outsmarted the Dark Hearts and ultimately won by ensuring the money went to his kids for a better life.

Did Task Force learned about Grasso’s betrayal in Task season 1 episode 6?

After the final confrontation in the woods, everyone is shocked that Lizzie died, especially Grasso. They lost their team member, and the very next moment, the officers told the task force their job was done, and the case would now fall under Safe Streets’ control.

Kathleen, whom Tom had informed about a possible leak within their team, hired an analyst to investigate the matter. The results showed that everyone was clean, except Grasso. It was later revealed that he had been involved in a similar incident before, when he worked with another task force.

Back then, he had tipped off Dark Hearts before federal agents could reach them, helping the gang move their drugs safely.

His connection to the Dark Hearts and the reason he’s helping them remain unknown, but his betrayal is no longer a secret; Tom has now informed Aleah as well.

While speaking to Meave, Tom learns that the night they planned to trap Robbie and Cliff at Bailey Park, someone from his own team had tampered with the plan. Meave tells him that before Robbie left the house, he told her that he and Cliff were heading to Wissinhickon Park, which explains that someone switched the location.

It was Grasso who handed Ray’s phone to Jayson, and they switched the meeting point so that they could get their hands on them before the FBI could.

Meanwhile, Eryn is nowhere to be found, and Perry has not yet told him that he had accidentally killed her by drowning her in the river.

Sarah reveals to Tom that she and Andy are getting a divorce. Tom even brings the little boy, Sam, to his place, who lost his parents during the night when Robie, Cliff, and Peaches went to steal drugs.

Tom was still registered as a foster parent, and Sam was being kept in a temporary shelter due to financial constraints. Therefore, he took Sam with him in Task season 1, episode 6.