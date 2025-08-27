Katy Perry seeks $6 million in damages in legal battle with former owner of her $15 million Santa Barbara estate

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry has escalated her legal battle over the mansion in Montecito, California, that she bought with Orlando Bloom. After the initial trial, the singer is now pursuing over $6 million in damages, according to a People report.

Her claim includes $3 million in lost rental income along with significant expenses tied to structural maintenance issues, marking a new twist in the long-running dispute with the property's former owner, Carl Westcott.

The One That Got Away hitmaker testified in her ongoing legal battle over her California estate on August 23, 2025. People obtained court documents about the mansion, revealing that Katy and Orlando had bought the estate for $15 million.

Katy Perry is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 26, to testify in the lawsuit filed by Carl Westcott. The case concerns the 2020 purchase of a mansion valued at $15 million. pic.twitter.com/RYx2RqWM2C — info katy perry (@katyperryinfoo) August 22, 2025

As per the outlet, she joined the official process via a Zoom call, where she answered questions about her $15 million Montecito house that she bought in 2020.

Everything we know about Katy Perry's feud with her California estate's former owner

Though the former owner, Carl Westcott, sold his property for a lucrative deal, he decided to revoke the contract. Demanding his wish, he argued he "lacked capacity" to sign the contract. Soon, in August 2020, he filed a lawsuit against Katy Perry's business manager Bernie Gudvi.

Since then, the case has been dragging on for years. According to recent reports, the singer Perry prevailed on liability in a previous legal trial. Later, by May 2024, records confirmed she officially gained ownership of the swanky estate in Santa Barbara, as per a report by the Wall Street Journal, cited by People.

During one of the trials, a judge stated,

"Westcott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract…”

Also, he determined there was ample proof highlighting that the previous owner entered the agreement after knowing the necessary information, and further added that he appeared "coherent, engaged, lucid, and rational." Since the decision, the judge has split the case into two separate phases.

Katy Perry revealed she seeks "justice" in her ongoing legal fight against the elderly previous owner of her $15 million Santa Barbara home. Perry’s court statements emphasize fairness and her intent to resolve the high-profile property dispute over the luxury estate . pic.twitter.com/kYk9SdMUVj — Celebs Informer (@CelebsNformer) August 27, 2025

Carl Westcott’s lawyer, Andrew J. Thomas, presented a set of questions to Katy Perry and asked what she stands to gain from pursuing this legal action. She kept her response short, saying,

"Justice"

Andrew interrogated the Hot N Cold songstress again, asking,

"How about money?"

Perry later answered:

"I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor."

To know further about her intention regarding the ongoing litigation, she was enquired whether she has "a financial stake of any kind in the outcome of this lawsuit." The Harleys In Hawaii star addressed the question, affirming that she has a stake and elaborated that her stake in this case "could be lost money, lawyers' fees, lost income for rental."

Follow Primetimer for more such updates.