How did SNL honor Diane Keaton following her death at 79? Tribute airs during Amy Poehler-hosted episode

SNL Pays Tribute to Diane Keaton Following Her Death at 79 (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live honored legendary actress Diane Keaton during the second episode of its 51st season, following the news of her death at age 79. Keaton passed away in California on October 11, just hours before the episode aired. The tribute came during a milestone season for the show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The show ended the episode with a black-and-white tribute card. Keaton was shown smiling in her well-known collared shirt and tie. Her name was displayed in a plain font, offering a quiet goodbye right before the credits appeared. Host Amy Poehler honored Keaton’s famous look by wearing a collared shirt and tie during the show.

Legacy and memories: Keaton’s impact on SNL and fans

Keaton has never been on SNL herself, but cast members have portrayed her in various skits over the years. In 2012, Vanessa Bayer took on the role in a sketch about "lesser-known James Bond girls you may have forgotten from every era." She held up a tiny pistol and laughed, saying:

"Prepare to die. I guess. I don’t know."

Chloe Fineman also did an impression in 2022 during a Father of the Bride skit. A voiceover in the sketch described Keaton as "an icon in beige, and we’re here for it."

Ashley Padilla, an SNL cast member who used to be Keaton’s assistant, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"I will never forget you. I will always love you. And I will miss you all of the time,” Padilla wrote. “Thank you for everything, Diane. You changed my life."

Keaton and Poehler never worked together on a project, but Keaton shared her admiration for the Parks and Recreation star back in 2014 through X.

“So I have something to say about a new discovery,” she wrote. “I've fallen in love with Amy Poehler. ... My 13 year old son Duke and I have now seen three years of Parks and Rec episodes in four months. Last night we saw Amy get married. That sealed the deal for me. My love for her is now eternal." She added, “Amy Poehler can do anything. Not only is she drop dead funny, she's charming, sweet, warm and beautiful. Especially as a bride.”

So I have something to say about a new discovery... I've fallen in love with Amy Poehler. — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) September 16, 2014

Diane Keaton made her mark in the 1970s with standout roles in The Godfather films and her work with Woody Allen. The Academy honored her with a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 1977’s Annie Hall. She later appeared in several Nancy Meyers films, like Father of the Bride, Baby Boom, Something’s Gotta Give, and It’s Complicated.

Keaton leaves behind her two children Dexter and Duke. Her contributions to cinema and the lasting impact she has had on actors and audiences alike continue to be remembered and admired.