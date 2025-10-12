Why did Raw Bistro recall frozen dog food? Reason explained

Raw Bistro Recalls Frozen Dog Food (Image via rawbistro.com)

Raw Bistro Pet Fare, a Minnesota-based pet food manufacturer, has issued a voluntary recall of two sizes of its frozen beef dog food after tests detected possible Salmonella contamination. The affected products were distributed between September 1 and September 17, 2025, across four U.S. states — California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.

The recall affects the company's Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, available in 3 lb bags and in Bulk, frozen 18 lb cases. Both products come from lot number 239 and have a "Best By" date of August 27, 2026. You can find these details printed on the back of the packaging near the bottom.

The problem came to light when a sample taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from a distributor tested positive for Salmonella. This finding prompted the company to start a recall to be on the safe side. So far, no one has reported any sickness in pets or people related to the products being recalled.

Salmonella risk prompts Raw Bistro dog food recall and safety guidelines for pet owners

Salmonella, which is a form of bacteria, can cause diseases in both animals and humans. Pets that consume food with this germ may vomit up, have runny stool (which may contain blood), develop a fever, or become lethargic. Pets might also not be particularly interested in eating, and their stomachs may ache. Even seemingly healthy pets may cause the transmission of these germs to individuals or other animals.

People may fall ill as well, provided that they handle Salmonella-infected pet food without washing their hands sufficiently. They may also experience a liking to vomit, fever, stomachache, and loose bowel movements. The majority of healthy adults recover automatically, though in some rare cases, this illness may lead to other larger issues, like blood vessel or joint infections.

The owners of the pets, who purchased the dog food under consideration, should avoid giving it to their pets or other animals. They are supposed to go back to the place where they purchased the products to refund their money or discard them in a safe place. These products cannot be accessed by kids, animals, or wildlife. In addition, it would also be a good idea to wash and disinfect any bowls, utensils, storage containers, or surfaces that may have been in contact with the product. You should also use soap and water to clean your hands after touching any material that might be dirty.

Raw Bistro has also focused on its safety efforts and effectively collaborates with the federal and state agencies in the process of recall. The company also advises customers to verify the labels of their products to make sure that no recalled products are still in their hands. The purpose of this move is to eliminate any potential health hazard without prejudice to the overall product safety and quality of the brand.