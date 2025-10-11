Will Costco be open on Columbus Day 2025? Store timings and more explored

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 31: A sign hangs outside of Costco Wholesale store on January 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. According to a company memo, the company plans to increase pay for most of its hourly workers to more than $30-per-hour. This news comes as Costco Teamsters union members have voted in favor of a nationwide strike if a new contract deal isn't reached ahead of a Jan. 31 deadline. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Columbus Day is approaching on Monday, October 13, 2025. It coincides with the Indigenous Peoples Day this year, which is celebrated throughout the United States. Most of the offices, schools, and banks may close down their operations all day long but Costco will remain open and people can continue making their purchases. You can come by to have food, home stuff and large purchases. Only know that certain things may have different hours such as the pharmacy, eye care, tire place, and gas spot.

Costco will remain open on Columbus Day; only seven major holidays see store closures

The popular wholesale outlet, Costco, has had an annual predetermined approach to holidays and closes its doors on seven holidays annually. Columbus Day is not among them, and therefore every Costco outlet will remain open on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The company has customarily closed on seven federal holidays: New Year's, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and on Easter Sunday, providing the employees with a day off and adjusting to the season. This schedule is highly relevant to the members and customers, who must be made aware of the same to avoid the inconvenience, especially during rush shopping hours.

Although certain holidays lead to an overall shutdown, Costco endeavors to keep operating on other days and so its customers do not have to miss shopping for their groceries, household, and bulk selections. This will not only contribute to the efficiency of running the company but also remain convenient as the members have come to expect from the warehouse giant.

Costco is open on Columbus Day; check local hours for departments

Costco typically does not release a formal holiday schedule for Columbus Day, but its usual "holiday hours" charts show that stores stay open, with times that may change by location. You can most often plan on your local Costco to operate under normal business hours, unless the store announces any changes. It's good to know that some parts, like the pharmacy, optical, tire center, and gas station, may have shorter or different hours, so looking up your store's local times is the best step to know exact hours.

