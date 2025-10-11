What was the last post made by Crypto influencer Konstantin Galish? Details explored as 32-year-old found dead in his car

Ukrainian crypto trader Konstantin Galish, 32, was found dead inside his Lamborghini Urus in Kyiv's Obolonsky district on October 11, 2025, in what authorities have described as a possible suicide. He was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Beside him, a gun that was registered under his name was found.

Galish, who co-founded the cryptocurrency asset company Cryptology Key, reportedly had been handling approximately 65 million or so in cryptocurrencies, with some of it being in the Ukrainian payroll to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Based on new reports in the media, Konstantin Galish had talked about his financial troubles not long before he died in a social media post. A day before the tragic discovery, it's said he sent a farewell note to his close ones, talking about his hard feelings and financial problems that came before this tragic event.

Galish's death follows major crypto losses, with investigators exploring possible extortion and security ties

As Ukraine turns more toward cryptocurrency to save itself from financial challenges, digital trade leaders like Konstantin Galish emerged as prominent voices promoting investment strategies during a time of market turbulence. Lately, the big ups and downs in the crypto world have made traders everywhere unsure. This trouble hits both expert investors and those internet-famous for their work with digital money.

Others who were close to Galish stated (via cryptobriefing.com) that he had been experiencing both emotional and financial difficulties since the crypto market crash that occurred on October 10, which allegedly wiped a significant part of his assets. He is a reputable name in the crypto world and a multi-million-dollar donor to the military activities in Ukraine, so the unexpected death of this prominent figure is the cause of much shock and speculation.

Although early evidence is leading to possible suicide, law enforcement is also investigating extortion claims and potential connections to security networks as part of a wider case.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!