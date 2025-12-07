What did Katy Perry reveal after wrapping 90 tour shows? Superstar says the run transformed her personally and romantically

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Katy Perry wraps up her months-long Lifetimes Tour on December 7 in Abu Dhabi to coincide with the 2025 Formula 1 season finale. The pop star hyped her tour finale at the Etihad Park and got fans dancing to some of her biggest hits like Roar and Firework.

But before taking the stage one last time for the Lifetimes Tour, Perry took to Instagram to share an emotional backstage moment. She spoke backstage while arm-in-arm with her backup dancers in a whisper about all she got from the tour, saying:

"[I'm] so grateful, this has been amazing. 90 shows. I think our whole lives have changed. I'm never gonna be the same. I got a lot on the tour, you know. I got love, I got connections, I got community."

She added that the Lifetimes tour had given her so much - family, tea, and she got to grow with everyone who was part of the tour.

Katy Perry teared up during her emotional message and wiped her tears in one of her dancers' costume before they all shared a laugh.

Her Instagram video also included highlight performances from her shows set to her song All The Love, which she previously said was about her and ex Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry recently went Instagram official with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry was in Japan before she wrapped up her Lifetimes Tour in Abu Dhabi. She had concert dates in Japan, but she also enjoyed the country with Justin Trudeau during the trip.

The couple dined with former prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife and the former Japanese leader shared a photo of the four of them in front of a Christmas tree on social media. He also referred to Perry as Trudeau's "partner."

It was the first official photo of the couple that was shared on social media. However, it didn't take long for the pop star to go Instagram official after that. Katy Perry shared a series of photos and videos from her Japan trip on December 6.

It includes a picture of her and the former Canadian prime minister smiling at the camera for a selfie with their faces touching.

There's also a video in the collection where the pair can be seen trying sushi. That said, neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship.

Katy Perry made a rare comment during one of her concerts, as seen in a TikTok video shared on October 31. She said that she was dating someone while rejecting a fan's marriage proposal, but she didn't mention Trudeau's name.

The pair sparked dating rumors after they were seen sharing dinner in Montreal back in July. They have been seen in several outings since, including Justin Trudeau attending the pop star's concerts and celebrating her 41st birthday at the Crazy Horse in Paris.

Katy Perry has some scheduled shows and festival appearances starting in June 2026.