Katy Perry's doppelganger, Camilla Araújo's look goes viral with her outfit

Social media personality Camilla Araujo has gained a lot of attention for her shockingly Halloween costume that mimics pop star Katy Perry. Because of their startling similarity, internet fans have dubbed her Perry's "twin." On October 29, 2025, the 23-year-old content creator—who is well-known on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok—unveiled the makeover by re-creating one of Perry's iconic candy-themed outfits from her previous career, complete with ornate accessories and pastel-colored hair.

With the caption, "Dressed up as my mom," the photo has received millions of views, likes, and comments on multiple social media platforms, demonstrating how strikingly similar Araujo and the singer are.

Araujo, who has often been compared to Perry because of similar facial features and hairstyles, spent almost $4,000 on the personalised ensemble, demonstrating her dedication to authenticity.

Fans were immediately reminded of Perry's Teenage Dream era by her most recent viral outfit, which included bubblegum-pink hair, sparkly accessories, and a bodysuit with a candy motif. Social media users rushed to platforms with the question, "Wait, is that actually Katy Perry?" because the metamorphosis was so accurate.

Embracing her "Katy Perry twin" persona, Araújo posted her ensemble on Instagram. Her images and videos quickly went viral on TikTok and X, where users dubbed her "the most convincing celebrity doppelgänger ever." In addition to her attire, fans appreciated Perry's body language and facial expressions, which perfectly reflected her trademark humorous attitude.

One follower wrote, "You look a lot like Katy Perry — even your smile and gestures are the same!" in response to her post. She's like Katy Perry in another reality, someone else commented. When @TheBlastNews joked on X that "the multiverse is collapsing, Camilla Araújo almost made out with Katy Perry," the post went viral. With surprising comments, fans tagged Katy Perry and urged her to work with her lookalike.

Camilla Araujo Almost Made Out With Her Lookalike Katy Perry https://t.co/O2Mg2erVE1 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) October 8, 2025

Camilla Araújo Reveals She Almost Met Katy Perry in Person

Camilla Araújo disclosed in an interview with OK! Magazine that she almost met her pop star twin. The Brazilian influencer remembered seeing Perry perform live, and the two of them briefly locked eyes. She laughed about the bizarre incident and said, "We made eye contact — I was ready to kiss my doppelgänger." Online fans' excitement was further increased by the announcement, as many people demanded that the two have an official meeting. Araújo has embraced her Perry-like appearance over time, frequently copying styles from Dark Horse, Roar, and California Gurls. She is now one of the most talked-about celebrity lookalikes on social media, though, thanks to her latest candy-colored appearance.

